CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off today – save over $1,000!
With a spotlight on the best Dell laptop deals for small business, there’s a huge saving to be had on the Dell Vostro 7510 when you buy direct from Dell. Ordinarily priced at $2,427, there’s a massive price cut going on right now, bringing it down to $1,199. While that might not be impulse buy territory, it’s a very sweet deal for anyone looking for a business-focused laptop. Here’s why your business or home office will benefit from it.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
IGN
Deal Alert: Lowest Price Ever on the Apple iPad 10.2" WiFi 64GB Tablet
Today Amazon has the latest generation (2021) Apple iPad 10.2" Wi-Fi 64GB tablet for only $279.99. That's a $50 price drop compared to buying it directly from the Apple Store, and $20 cheaper than the best price we saw on Amazon Prime Day. It's only available in Space Gray. Apple...
Digital Trends
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is ridiculously cheap today
Gamers in search of great gaming laptop deals need look no further than Dell today. The computer giant is stepping up with a massive discount on its wildly popular G15 gaming laptop, which you can take home for just $700 right now. This makes for a savings of $469, as the G15 gaming laptop typically goes for $1,169 as built for this deal. This savings can free up some cash for you to scour some of the best gaming monitor deals to pair with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the G15.
CNET
Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms
With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard looks like a bag and opens like a book
Combine an iPad cover and a briefcase in one with the FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard. Not only does it look sleeker than other bags, but it also gives you more functionality with your tablet. In fact, connect your Magic Keyboard to it, and then it lets you work seamlessly with your keyboard and tablet together as one. With a design that opens like a book, it’s convenient to use on the go. Then, when you’re ready to head out, easily close it up by folding it together. With this product design, you don’t have to continuously zip and unzip a case or bag. Choose from a black or white option, and enjoy the Carbitex CX6 carbon fiber and premium leather materials. Designed with magnetic handles that connect together, it’s the ideal on-the-go bag.
Best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates and early deals
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, so we're actively sharing the best deals from every corner of the web.
9to5Mac
How to check who can see your iPhone location
Apple holds privacy and security as two of its core values and it has detailed resources on how to protect your devices, accounts, and personal safety. Follow along for a look at the recommended steps to check who can see your iPhone location including how to make sure no one can track you.
Digital Trends
MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (2022): The M2 Pro/Max on the horizon
Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are its most powerful laptops, and they’ve won rave reviews since launching in October 2021, including our own five-star rating and Editors’ Choice award. But nothing good lasts forever, and talk has begun to turn to what’s coming next. So,...
Shop Coach Outlet’s 24-hour sale for up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off everything
Shop Coach Outlet’s massive 24-hour sale for up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off totes, wallets, crossbodies and so much more.
CNET
The Samsung Z Fold 4, on Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into a Windows Phone
Starting Aug. 26, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: With some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
Save up to $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop at Amazon
There are a wealth of back-to-school deals on laptops and other gadgets this Summer, but Amazon's latest offers a sizeable discount on Samsung's excellent Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop. Not the catchiest title, we'll admit, but it's hard not to be impressed by the power under the hood as well as...
Android Authority
How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more
With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: OnePlus 10 Pro, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, the Apple Watch Series 7, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find incredible savings on some of the best devices around, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is currently available for $779 after receiving an 11 percent discount that will help you save $100 on your purchase. This version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, which is more than enough for most customers. However, if you want more power and storage space, you can also opt for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model that is getting the same $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $870. This device also includes a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a triple camera setup that’s capable of 8K recording, 65W SuperVOOC Charging, and other great features.
Apple Insider
Hands on with the Moft Snap System for iPad
The Snap Case for iPad by Moft gives users access to a magnetic accessory ecosystem that doesn't inhibit the iPad's existing functionality. The iPad Pro and iPad Air are thin and light tablets that use magnets to attach accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. However, the magnet placement on the iPads isn't ideal for every type of accessory.
