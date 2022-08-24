Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023
According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
Apple Insider
Apple issues sixth developer beta of macOS Ventura
The newest betas can be picked up via theApple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
TSMC's 3nm chips won't be ready in time for 2022 MacBook Pros, Kuo says
Well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on his forecast that Apple's upcomingMacBook Pro and iPad Pro models won't sport processors built on a 3nm chipmaking process.
Apple Insider
US DOJ prepping antitrust case against Apple
An anti-trust lawsuit from the Department of Justice is reportedly in the early stages of construction, further amping up the government's efforts to rein in Apple.
Apple Insider
Netflix to charge $7 to $9 for ad-supported tier
Netflix is reportedly planning on charging $7 to $9 for its upcoming "ad-light" experience, which works out to be about half the cost of its standard plan.
Apple Insider
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists
Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers.
Apple Insider
Apple releases fourth macOS Ventura public beta
A day after seeding a developer version, Apple has released the fourth beta build of its upcomingmacOS Ventura update to members of its public software testing program.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch continues to command growing global smartwatch market
In a growing global market, theApple Watch continues to dominate with more than three times the market share of its closest competitor Samsung.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Elon Musk and T-Mobile try beating Apple with satellite vaporware
We won't know until September 7 whether it's true that Apple's iPhone 14 will include satellite-based communications for users in areas without cell coverage. However, based on evidence of Apple's research and deals over the last two years, plus a studied reading of the "Far Out" press invitation, it does look likely.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro with iPhone 13 design cues rumored for Sept. event
Numerous reports have proclaimed the arrival of a new Apple Watch modelthis fall, with an Apple Watch Pro joining an update to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the ongoing Apple Watch SE. The new model, believed to be the Apple Watch Pro, is expected to be bigger and more rugged than the rest, and is intended for more active users.
Apple Insider
Best 3-in-1 charging stations for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch
A single dock for to chargeiPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time makes it super convenient and easy to make sure your everyday carry devices are ready to go. Here are a few of the best 3-in-1 charging stations available.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 26: 10.2-inch iPad for $279, $250 off 1TB MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Air $1099, more!
Friday's bestdeals include triple-digit discounts on Apple's current 14-inch MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, plus the lowest price in 30 days on a 43-inch LG monitor and a Pokemon trading card set for $18.99.
Apple Insider
Apple launches second 'Impact Accelerator' to train minority-owned businesses
In an expansion on a previous effort, leaders from 16 minority-owned businesses have been selected to receive training and mentorship from Apple toward "creating a greener world."
Apple Insider
Apple now paying out $95M in AppleCare lawsuit settlement
Apple is starting to send out payments in its $95 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit over refurbished devices used as replacements for AppleCare repairs. Hagans Berman, the law firm handling the case, began sending out emails to members of the class on Thursday. According to an email seen by AppleInsider, a payment notification email will be sent by Aug. 30 that will allow class members to claim their payments electronically.
Apple Insider
Apple's secure Lockdown Mode may reduce web browsing anonymity
Apple's new Lockdown Mode significantly increases the security of youriPhone, but the way it works could actually decrease your device's privacy while browsing online.
Apple Insider
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
Apple has previously introduced App Tracking Transparency specifically to protect the privacy of users from other companies. However, a new report says that Apple is also avoiding doing any more tracking itself than is needed to run its services. According to StockApps.com, Apple "is the most privacy-conscious firm out there."
Apple Insider
How to manage Health data sharing in iOS 16
Apple has expanded on its health sharing features iniOS 16, including the ability for you to ask someone to share their data with you. Here's what you can do, and how you can control what gets shared.
Apple Insider
Interns at Big Tech companies remain hopeful amid economic downturns
Tim Cook has said Apple plans to be more deliberate for hiring within certain areas of the company in 2023, but summer interns are optimistic about their prospects at Apple and elsewhere. Credit: WikiCommons. After two years of confusion and changing targets, big tech companies haven't slowed hiring of interns....
Apple Insider
Hands on with the Moft Snap System for iPad
The Snap Case for iPad by Moft gives users access to a magnetic accessory ecosystem that doesn't inhibit the iPad's existing functionality. The iPad Pro and iPad Air are thin and light tablets that use magnets to attach accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. However, the magnet placement on the iPads isn't ideal for every type of accessory.
Comments / 0