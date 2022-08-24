ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History

MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training

By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev refused to fight him in Brazil in January: “They took it where they wanted”

Charles Oliveira says the original plan was to have his vacant lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev headline UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January. The UFC announced they are set to return to Brazil in January and according to Oliveira, he was supposed to face Makhachev on the card. However, according to the former lightweight champ, he claims Makhachev refused to go to Brazil and rather pleaded to have the fight in Abu Dhabi, which is where it will now take place.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder can earn 4th fight against Tyson Fury

By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder is poised to earn himself a fourth fight against Tyson Fury when he faces Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on October 15th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius is one of two title eliminators the WBC...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder is now Jogging In training Camp for Helenius

By Daniel Echevarria: Floyd Mayweather, also known as TBE, one of the greatest boxers ever before he retired undefeated, would often say something like, “A TRUE Champion always bounces back. “. I have always heard that you can always tell the true character of a man by HOW he...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’

Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Jose Pedraza battles Richard Commey this Saturday in Tulsa on ESPN

By Craig Daly: Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza and Richard Commey battle it out in a 10-round fight in the headliner this Saturday night August 27th, on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Pedraza vs. Commey card will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET.
TULSA, OK
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Pedraza vs Commey ESPN & FITE TV Stream

Top Rank Presents Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, August 27,at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT. Jared Anderson vs. Rovcanin in Heavyweight Co-Feature, Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo in Special Heavyweight Feature – Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Video: Salt Papi demolishes Andy Warski in just 29 seconds with brutal left hooks at KSI’s boxing event

KSI might be the main attraction for “Influencer Boxing” this weekend, but Salt Papi stole the show. Salt Papi is an influencer who became famous for imitating the Turkish chef Salt Bae on Tik Tok, and on Saturday he faced fellow influencer Andy Warski in a three-round boxing match on the undercard of KSI’s KSI: 2 Fights, 1 Night event. Salt Papi didn’t need all three rounds though, flooring Warski with a beautiful uppercut-hook combination just a few seconds into the bout. Incredibly, Warski was able to get up from the knockdown, but the referee waved the bout off just 29 seconds into the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight

By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
UFC

