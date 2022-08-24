Read full article on original website
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History
MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
Tyson Fury directs his promoters to tell WBC he’s unretiring and won’t vacate his title
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury beat the WBC’s deadline of Friday, August 26th, by letting his promoters know to tell the sanctioning body that he’s not retiring and will be resuming his career. The next move for Fury and his team is to try and negotiate an undisputed...
Anthony Joshua’s own trainer Robert Garcia claims Brit ‘mentally defeated himself’ during Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA'S trainer Robert Garcia claims that his man "defeated himself" during round ten of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, 32, enjoyed success in round nine - stinging Usyk as he launched blow after blow. But the Ukrainian came roaring back in the very next stanza, regaining control and...
Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training
By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev refused to fight him in Brazil in January: “They took it where they wanted”
Charles Oliveira says the original plan was to have his vacant lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev headline UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January. The UFC announced they are set to return to Brazil in January and according to Oliveira, he was supposed to face Makhachev on the card. However, according to the former lightweight champ, he claims Makhachev refused to go to Brazil and rather pleaded to have the fight in Abu Dhabi, which is where it will now take place.
Deontay Wilder can earn 4th fight against Tyson Fury
By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder is poised to earn himself a fourth fight against Tyson Fury when he faces Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on October 15th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius is one of two title eliminators the WBC...
Deontay Wilder is now Jogging In training Camp for Helenius
By Daniel Echevarria: Floyd Mayweather, also known as TBE, one of the greatest boxers ever before he retired undefeated, would often say something like, “A TRUE Champion always bounces back. “. I have always heard that you can always tell the true character of a man by HOW he...
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
Miss Swimsuit UK contestant jailed for starting cocaine empire in Derbyshire
A Miss Swimsuit UK contestant has been arrested for seven years and three months after building a cocaine empire worth hundreds of thousands pounds in a Derbyshire town. Melissa Mikosz, 32, and Thomas Carlisle, 28, were able to splash the cash on a millionaire lifestyle, which included £2,000 on a Christmas present for her son.
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’
Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Jose Pedraza battles Richard Commey this Saturday in Tulsa on ESPN
By Craig Daly: Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza and Richard Commey battle it out in a 10-round fight in the headliner this Saturday night August 27th, on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Pedraza vs. Commey card will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET.
LIVE: Pedraza vs Commey ESPN & FITE TV Stream
Top Rank Presents Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, August 27,at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT. Jared Anderson vs. Rovcanin in Heavyweight Co-Feature, Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo in Special Heavyweight Feature – Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
Demetrius Andrade vacates WBO 160-lb belt, Janibek Alimkhanuly upgraded to full champion
By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) has reportedly vacated his WBO middleweight title, and interim champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been moved up to the new champ. Andrade, 34, will be moving up to 168 to take on Zach Parker to get in a position to challenge WBO super...
Video: Salt Papi demolishes Andy Warski in just 29 seconds with brutal left hooks at KSI’s boxing event
KSI might be the main attraction for “Influencer Boxing” this weekend, but Salt Papi stole the show. Salt Papi is an influencer who became famous for imitating the Turkish chef Salt Bae on Tik Tok, and on Saturday he faced fellow influencer Andy Warski in a three-round boxing match on the undercard of KSI’s KSI: 2 Fights, 1 Night event. Salt Papi didn’t need all three rounds though, flooring Warski with a beautiful uppercut-hook combination just a few seconds into the bout. Incredibly, Warski was able to get up from the knockdown, but the referee waved the bout off just 29 seconds into the fight.
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
