ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oz campaign bites down on crudité: ‘If Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable, maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke’

By Caroline Vakil, Julia Manchester, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRpNg_0hTQo4mS00

( The Hill ) – Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign is taking a jab at Democratic opponent John Fetterman after the lieutenant governor’s campaign ridiculed — and raised money off of — a video showing the GOP hopeful shopping for groceries while complaining about the price of crudité.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” Rachel Tripp, Oz’s senior communications advisor, said in a statement, which was first reported by Insider .

The statement was criticized by Fetterman in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

“I had a stroke. I survived it. I’m truly so grateful to still be here today,” he said. “I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”

Fetterman campaign raises $500K in wake of viral Oz ‘crudité’ video

On Tuesday, Fetterman’s campaign released a letter signed by over 100 Pennsylvania doctors warning against Oz’s candidacy. In an event promoting the letter, Val Arkoosh, a physician who ran in the Democratic Senate primary earlier this year, slammed Oz’s comments.

“No real doctor, or any decent human being, to be honest, would ever mock a stroke victim who is recovering from that stroke, in the way that Dr. Oz is mocking John Fetterman,” Arkoosh said.

At issue was a video made in April that showed Oz grocery shopping as he sought to make the case that inflation was making items such as asparagus, broccoli, guacamole, and salsa more expensive. In the video, he referred to the store name as “Wegner’s,” what appeared to be a combination of Wegmans and Redner’s.

Oz also referred to the items as crudité, which Fetterman mocked, saying in a tweet , “in PA we call this a… veggie tray.”

Fetterman’s campaign said it had raised more than half a million dollars off the viral video within a day, including more than $65,000 from a sticker that has the phrase “Wegners: Let them eat Crudite” on it.

Judge gives Trump until Friday to clarify request for special master on records seized by FBI

The produce-centric tit-for-tat comes as Fetterman’s campaign seeks to portray Oz as a carpetbagger from New Jersey who is out of touch with Pennsylvania voters.

Oz’s team, meanwhile, has sought to show Fetterman as inauthentically engaging with voters on the ground, at one point sending out a “basement tracker” update of the Senate hopeful.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, keeping the Democrat off the campaign trail for several months.

The Senate race, one of many that could determine control of the currently 50-50 upper chamber, has become one of the most closely watched in the nation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg neighbors want fix to flood issues

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Poor drainage in Hattiesburg left plenty of standing water along roadways following Wednesday’s storm. A day after heavy rainfall in Hattiesburg, people said their area floods every time it rains.  “I’ve been at this property here for the past six years, and every time it rains, it floods like this. It […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after shooting at Ellis Avenue gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue on Thursday, August 25. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Ray Keys, was found lying on the parking lot near the air pump. […]
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WJTV 12

Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Inmate faces kidnapping charges after escape from CMCF

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) is facing more charges after his escape from the prison and eventual recapture on Friday, August 25. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said prison officials asked the sheriff’s office for help once they realized the inmate had escaped. About 40 deputies […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
WJTV 12

Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
WJTV 12

Man captured after police chase ends on Northside Drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Ridgeland Police Department announced a man was taken into custody after a chase on Thursday, August 25. According to Chief Brian Myers, the suspect, 26-year-old Roy Rodriquez, rammed into a patrol car and drove away prompting the chase. The chase ended in a crash on Northside Drive in Jackson. Myers said Rodriquez […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Suspected drug dealer in Louisiana charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Stroke#Fbi#Dr Oz#Crudit#Republican#Pennsylvania Senate#Democratic#Gop
WJTV 12

Interactive Map: See flood inundation map for Jackson

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District developed an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) for communities around the Pearl River in Jackson ahead of projected flooding. According to the USACE, the FIM Viewer currently has four inundation maps on it, each relative to the Pearl River at Jackson gage […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Byram neighbors prepare for Pearl River flooding

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is rising and is expected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday. As the river threatens the Jackson metro area, flooding has already reached the city of Byram. “From what I understand, we’re going to have about 36 feet in here on Tuesday. Last time we had a […]
BYRAM, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJTV 12

More water discharged from Barnett Reservoir on Saturday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) will hold the discharge at the Barnett Reservoir to 60,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) for at least 12 hours. The lake current stands at 298.29 feet above mean sea […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Southaven woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ has […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Storms cause trees to fall in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area. On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson. The storms also caused: Flooding […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy