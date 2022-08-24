Read full article on original website
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Perseverance spotted a mysterious object on Mars last month. It turned out to be the rover's own space litter.
NASA suspects spaghetti-like debris captured by Perseverance's cameras in July is shredded Dacron netting from gear that landed the rover on Mars.
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
The Artemis program will pick up where the famed Apollo program left off -- returning humans to the moon, including landing the first woman and the first person of color at the lunar south pole, and preparing for human exploration of Mars and beyond.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Astronomy.com
What are wormholes? An astrophysicist explains these shortcuts through space-time
What are wormholes and do they exist? – Chinglembi D., age 12, Silchar, Assam, India. Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
Watch NASA unveil landing sites for Artemis 3 human return to the moon on Aug. 19
Humans may return to the surface of the moon in 2025 with the Artemis 3 mission. NASA will unveil potential future landing sites for a human return to the surface of the moon, and you can watch the briefing on Space.com tomorrow (Aug. 19), or directly on the space agency's website.
Space mission shows Earth's water may be from asteroids, study says
Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system, scientists said after analyzing rare samples collected on a six-year Japanese space mission.In a quest to shed light on the origins of life and the formation of the universe, researchers are scrutinizing material brought back to earth in 2020 from the asteroid Ryugu.Japan's Hayabusa2 probe, which is roughly the size of a refrigerator, launched in December 2014, landing on the diamond-shaped asteroid Ryugu, which means "dragon palace" in Japanese, located 185 million miles away. When it plummeted to Earth in 2020, the capsule...
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
Astronomers discover potential "water world" exoplanet nearby Earth that could support life
Scientists announced this week the discovery of a nearby "super-Earth" that could potentially support life, calling it a "water world." The team, led by the University of Montreal, used observations from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), as well as telescopes on the ground, to detect the exoplanet, which is described as potentially rocky like Earth, but larger. Named TOI-1452 b, it orbits a red dwarf star about 100 light years away from our planet, which scientists say is "fairly close."
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Science Focus
What is on the other side of a black hole?
Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
Terrestrial planets: are they really that similar to Earth?
There are four terrestrial planets in our solar system and billions of them outside our solar system. Terrestrial planets are made of rock and silicate around a metallic core. Earth is the largest terrestrial planet in our solar system. A terrestrial planet is a planet that is primarily made of...
Artemis 1: 10 wild facts about the NASA mission to the moon
The Artemis 1 mission will use mannequins, cubesats and even Amazon's Alexa to complete a deep space journey lasting more than a month, testing all systems to their limits.
scitechdaily.com
Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater
The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
Five of the most breathtaking images from NASA’s Webb telescope
Since the first photos debuted from NASA’s new James Webb in July, a steady stream of breathtaking images have been released by the groundbreaking telescope. The $10 billion James Webb telescope, which replaced the aging Hubble telescope and launched into space in December 2021, has captured distant galaxies, blazing stars light years away and a new image of Jupiter.
Photos show how NASA built a $50 billion mega-rocket and spaceship to return astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years
NASA's ambitious 21st century lunar campaign required the space agency to build powerful and advanced space hardware and test its mettle.
