Ethereum Classic (ETC) Heads to Cross $40 As It Records Recovery
Ethereum Classic blockchain is an exact copy of the more popular Ethereum blockchain, emphasizing smart contracts and providing supporting platforms for decentralized applications. ETC price action has mostly remained trapped in a narrow zone with high volatility since several Proof-of-Work-based blockchains provide high mining rewards. As a voluntary organization, ETC has no plans to turn into a for-profit blockchain, yet it has an army of developers working to enable further scaling on this blockchain. Unlike its counterpart ETH, ETC ranks quite low at the 19th position with a market capitalization of $5 billion.
Shiba Inu Reflects Consistent Upmove; Will SHIB Price Rise?
Shiba Inu slips to 12th position after it failed to build upon the huge upside rally of 14th August. The resultant price action has incited profit holders to book profits as cryptocurrencies are back in their previous consolidation zone. The age of the breakout and the positive move was short-lived. The fundamental use case for the Shiba Inu blockchain is next to nothing, and it rises as the other person is willing to hold Shiba tokens.
Earnings Could Be Non-Stop With Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), and SpookySwap (BOO)
One of the great things about cryptocurrencies is that they make it easy to earn passive income at a far greater rate than you might find at a savings bank. This is because cryptos cut out the middlemen. Instead of all the fees going to rich shareholders, they go to the average person. Here are three crypto assets that could bring you ongoing earnings.
Coinbase Derivatives Exchange To Offer Nano Ether Futures Contract
Nano Ether Futures Contract is scheduled to launch on Coinbase Derivatives Exchange on August 29, 2022. It will be accessible for trading through third-party retail brokers and clearing firms with their names mentioned below. Retail Brokers:. Ironbeam. EdgeClear. Optimus Futures. NinjaTrader. Tradovate. Stage 5. Clearing Firms:. ADMIS. ABN AMRO. Dorman...
Lido Staked ETH Via Loopring L2
Lido is a liquid stacking option for ETH 2.0 supported by the best staking companies in the business. Lido enables users to wager any ETH or deposit assets on ETH 2.0 without infrastructure maintenance or asset lockup. The Ethereum 2.0 network is secured through staking, and involvement is encouraged by rewards.
Time to Go All Guns Blazing for Faster ETH 2.0 After the Mega ‘Merge’
The Merge upgrade is joining the execution layer (mainnet) with the proof of stake consensus layer (Beacon Chain), which eliminates energy-intensive mining for sustainable crypto infrastructure growth. Now the ETH holders can stake their holding to become validators instead of miners. Investors are optimistic about ETH’s growth because Ethereum 2.0...
Ethereum Adopting D/Bond’s ERC-3475 Standard
Ethereum Foundation recently announced adopting the ETRC-3475 standard by D/Bond, and the adoption will help Ethereum add value to its ecosystem and infrastructure. After carefully debating and evaluating the proposal, Ethereum is ready to present the standard to EF experts and DeFi & Web 3.0 enthusiasts. Now, the EIP-3475 has been accepted as an API standard to issue bonds alongside redemption data.
