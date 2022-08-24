Ethereum Classic blockchain is an exact copy of the more popular Ethereum blockchain, emphasizing smart contracts and providing supporting platforms for decentralized applications. ETC price action has mostly remained trapped in a narrow zone with high volatility since several Proof-of-Work-based blockchains provide high mining rewards. As a voluntary organization, ETC has no plans to turn into a for-profit blockchain, yet it has an army of developers working to enable further scaling on this blockchain. Unlike its counterpart ETH, ETC ranks quite low at the 19th position with a market capitalization of $5 billion.

2 DAYS AGO