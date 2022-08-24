ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Boys and Girls club to open in Albemarle County in 2023

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Paving the way for the next generation. The boys and girls club in Albemarle County is opening a new building in 2023. Located next to the journey middle school, this facility will house hundreds of children from ages 5 to 18. "This new club...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle High School students return to classrooms

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school for Albemarle County and students are excited to be back. Albemarle High School is making history this year in two big ways. “Our numbers are high this year, with just a little over 2,000. And that increase...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
cbs19news

LCRC launches program to help with emergency car repairs

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to help people who need to get their cars repaired. The Louisa County Resources Council has launched its Wheels for Work program, which can cover certain automobile repairs for approved clients. People who are eligible for this program must be...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health holds COVID briefing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- COVID-19 cases remain steady in our area. UVA Health experts gave an update this morning on their continuing efforts to fight the virus. The hospital currently has 37 individuals with COVID, four are in the ICU and one is in pediatrics. The FDA plans to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Descendants of the enslaved find connections at grave site

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville native Diane Brown Townes knew some of her family history from records kept in an old tattered family Bible passed down for generations and she knew she had ancestors who were enslaved in the region. But until recently, she had no idea some of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Deputies found missing Orange County man

Detectives searching for Kobus Forie said he has been found safe. They did not specify where the senior was located. ________________________________________________________________________. The Orange County sheriff’s office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie. Investigators said he was last seen on Friday around 4 in the afternoon at Wildflower way in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

NCCF awards funding to nonprofits helping Nelson County residents

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several nonprofits that serve Nelson County have gotten a boost thanks to the support of county residents. The Nelson County Community Fund announced 10 grants, totaling $80,500, on Friday. According to a release, these funds will support a range of organizations that provide help...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Eviction hearings taking place in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years of dealing with COVID-19 impacts, relief packages and programs are beginning to wind down and people are starting to feel the effects. Eviction cases have increased over the past few months because COVID tenant protections that were implemented during the pandemic...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

