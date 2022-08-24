Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Proposed middle school curriculum ready for community members to review
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County residents can now review a proposed curriculum for middle school students. According to a release, the Middle School Advisory Curriculum is available on the third floor of the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road until Sept. 22. This curriculum will be...
cbs19news
Boys and Girls club to open in Albemarle County in 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Paving the way for the next generation. The boys and girls club in Albemarle County is opening a new building in 2023. Located next to the journey middle school, this facility will house hundreds of children from ages 5 to 18. "This new club...
cbs19news
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
cbs19news
Albemarle High School students return to classrooms
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school for Albemarle County and students are excited to be back. Albemarle High School is making history this year in two big ways. “Our numbers are high this year, with just a little over 2,000. And that increase...
WHSV
Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
cbs19news
Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville
According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.
cbs19news
LCRC launches program to help with emergency car repairs
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to help people who need to get their cars repaired. The Louisa County Resources Council has launched its Wheels for Work program, which can cover certain automobile repairs for approved clients. People who are eligible for this program must be...
cbs19news
UVA Health holds COVID briefing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- COVID-19 cases remain steady in our area. UVA Health experts gave an update this morning on their continuing efforts to fight the virus. The hospital currently has 37 individuals with COVID, four are in the ICU and one is in pediatrics. The FDA plans to...
cbs19news
Virginia State Police asking the public for assistance finding missing Orange County elderly male
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Virginia State Police is asking the public for assistance in looking for an elderly Orange County male. Orange County police are looking for Kobus Forie, a 71-year-old white male. He is 6'1 and weighs 200 LBS. He has blue eyes and is bald. He...
kentuckytoday.com
Descendants of the enslaved find connections at grave site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville native Diane Brown Townes knew some of her family history from records kept in an old tattered family Bible passed down for generations and she knew she had ancestors who were enslaved in the region. But until recently, she had no idea some of...
WSLS
Deputies found missing Orange County man
Detectives searching for Kobus Forie said he has been found safe. They did not specify where the senior was located. ________________________________________________________________________. The Orange County sheriff’s office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie. Investigators said he was last seen on Friday around 4 in the afternoon at Wildflower way in...
cbs19news
NCCF awards funding to nonprofits helping Nelson County residents
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several nonprofits that serve Nelson County have gotten a boost thanks to the support of county residents. The Nelson County Community Fund announced 10 grants, totaling $80,500, on Friday. According to a release, these funds will support a range of organizations that provide help...
WHSV
Rare species, Mississippi Kite, admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia for care
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is treating a Mississippi Kite, a rare species and the first of its kind treated at the center throughout its 40-year history. A Henrico Animal Protection officer found the young raptor in early July on the side of the road. It...
WHSV
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
cbs19news
Eviction hearings taking place in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years of dealing with COVID-19 impacts, relief packages and programs are beginning to wind down and people are starting to feel the effects. Eviction cases have increased over the past few months because COVID tenant protections that were implemented during the pandemic...
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 1: Riverheads vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads and Waynesboro square off in week one of the 2022 season.
