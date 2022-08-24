ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkins, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Chicken fajita tacos: Try the dinner recipe

If you're searching for an easy dinner idea, give these chicken fajita tacos a whirl. "Our chicken fajita tacos are the answer on a night when you have little time, low bandwidth and maybe even limited ingredients. This delicious dish can be made in 28 minutes or less and only uses one pan. That means quick cook time and minimal after-dinner cleanup," says Julie Park, co-creator of platein28.com.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
City
Atkins, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Tomato, AR
Parade

Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks

When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Biscuits and Gravy Casserole

Nothing says "Good morning!" like this biscuits and gravy casserole! Made with time-saving canned biscuits, homemade gravy, and plenty of eggs and cheese, it's an easy-to-make, quick-to-bake breakfast casserole that's perfect for any brunch, special holiday (it's never too early to plan for Christmas!), or weekend with friends. How do...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dill#Snacks#Pickles#Fast Food#Food Drink#Cuban#Swiss#Midwestern#Blt Potato Salad
goodmorningamerica.com

9 hot gifts for the holidays you can shop and save on now

It might be challenging to think about Christmas shopping at the end of August, but if you are looking to save on certain items, now is the time to start perusing for gifts. According to retail analysts, shoppers should expect to see some of the best sales in years due to long-delayed goods arrivals.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNET

Get the Gunk out of Your Keurig for Better Brewing: 5 Steps to a Clean Machine

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're making your morning coffee with a Keurig each day, it's inevitable that some gunk will gradually accumulate. But keep an eye on it -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can put a damper on the Keurig's performance. Even worse, if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
LIFESTYLE
Salon

20 German-ish recipes to celebrate Oktoberfest

In just a few weeks, Oktoberfest, the spirited German folk festival, will be in full swing. The celebration of epicurean proportions runs from the middle of September to the beginning of October. Each year, an estimated six million people pack into the city of Munich for nonstop noshing and drinking.
RECIPES
ABC News

This sheet pan pork chop recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner

A simple sheet-pan dinner can be a weeknight warrior when it comes to time-saving techniques that still boast big flavor and minimal effort. "Good Morning America" tapped three-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker for a healthy, hearty pork chop dinner recipe offering both flavor and time saving.
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Sweet Potato Ground Beef Empanadas

These sweet potato ground beef empanadas are made with a simple homemade dough and a delicious spiced sweet potato and ground beef filling. Don’t forget to dip your empanadas in the irresistible green sauce. Super Easy Ground Beef Empanadas. These ground beef empanadas are pretty easy to make! And...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy