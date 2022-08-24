Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?
If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
FOX 21 Online
Iowa Man Died After Boat Capsized On Lake Superior
IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A boat capsized on Lake Superior Thursday morning and an Iowa man is dead. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department it happened just before 9 a.m. The Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a report of a capsized boat on the shores of Lake...
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
Iowa City elementary school locked down during police chase through nearby cornfield
An Iowa City elementary school was briefly locked down during a nearby police chase through a cornfield on Friday. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 36-year-old Deonte House just after 2:45 Friday afternoon near Scott Boulevard and Highway 6. The chase led to the roundabout at Sycamore Street and McCollister Boulevard, where House drove into a cornfield. Witnesses tell KCJJ House drove around the cornfield seemingly randomly before ditching the car and attempting to flee on foot. Damage to the corn in the field is estimated at over $10,000.
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
[WATCH] I Broke The Number One Rule While Driving A Tractor
Ok, we are in Iowa, so it’s common to see a tractor driving down the street or in a field, but what about down a lake?. If you grew up driving tractors, you know better than to drive a tractor into a large body of water, but there are two tractors in the world that break the water rule. One in Europe, the other right here in Iowa.
Iowa Bumble Bee Narrowly Escapes Death From THIS Creature [Watch]
My wife, Julie, routinely takes her camera outside with her to take photographs and/or videos of flowers and birds. Every once in a while, she comes up with something even more amazing. A couple of weeks ago she came into the house and hollered, "Bob, come here!" She couldn't wait...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Do You Know When It’s Legal To Pass A School Bus in Iowa?
As school starts across the Hawkeye state this week, the Iowa State Patrol has a very important reminder for drivers: STOP for the school bus. According to KCRG (via KCCI), seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson died in 2011 after being struck by a pickup while trying to board a school bus. This led to the creation of Kadyn's Law in Iowa. Kadyn's Law was unanimously passed in 2012 and lays out the succession of fines and punishments for Iowans failing to stop for a bus with its stop sign arm out.
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
KWQC
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant. Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
Missed Out On The Popcorn? Iowa Still Has Ways To Get Some
It’s been one day since Luke Bryan launched his limited-edition popcorn to support National FFA and if you haven’t ordered your popcorn yet, you may have missed out. Luke Bryan partnered with AGCO Fendt to offer his limited-edition popcorn to support the National FFA Organization. The popcorn was available starting August 25th in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin Churro and was $5 per bag (plus shipping).
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
Man Reels in 90 Million Year Old Fossil on Iowa-Nebraska Border
For some fishermen (like me), it's amazing when you just reel in a live fish. I enjoy the sport -- if you can call it that -- pretty much only when I actually catch something. Other than that, I can't agree with the sentiment that "a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work."
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?
Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0