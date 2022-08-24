ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Cold Spring Officials Appoint Interim City Administrator

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring has selected an interim city administrator. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council appointed Kris Dockendorf as the interim administrator. She will replace Brigid Murphy whose last day is Friday. Dockendorf is the city's current Finance Director. The council also approved assigning Administrative Assistant Lois...
COLD SPRING, MN
Stearns County Jail is Beyond Capacity

Stearns County is in need of more jail space. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka joined me on WJON. He says they have 130 inmates currently in the Stearns County Jail with another 20 housed in another neighboring county jail because they are beyond capacity here. Soyka says through the Department of Justice standards they can't keep all 150 inmates in Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Becker, MN
Becker, MN
Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin moved to Arizona federal prison

(KSTP) – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was moved to federal custody on Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed Chauvin was picked up by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning at the Oak Park Heights state prison. According to Minnesota District’s Chief Deputy Michael Fuller, Chauvin is being moved...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Annual ‘Cookout With Cops’ Happening In Sartell This Week

SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Police Department will be firing up the grills this week for the annual "Cookout with Cops." The event is for Sartell community members 55-years-old and older to spend some time getting to know local law enforcement on a personal level. In addition to the...
SARTELL, MN
Kendall: Reason Courts Aren’t Caught Up Yet

The pandemic caused a backup of court cases in Stearns County for the past couple of years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She says the reason they aren't caught up now is due to a lack of public defenders. Kendall explains that they have had a lot of turnover in the public defenders office toward the end of 2021. She says despite being short as many as 5 public defenders at one time, they are expecting a record number of trials this year. Kendall says they are now just 1 person short in the public defenders office which should allow them to get to more of these cases.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison

Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
ROCHESTER, MN
Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
The City of Avon Has Gorgeous Stained Glass Lining Its Main Street

Most towns have banners of some sort lining their main street welcoming residents and guests and generally "dressing" the street up. Avon takes it one step further. In 2006 gorgeous works of stained glass art were installed on the lamp posts of Avon Ave. by Stonehouse Stained Glass Studio. Allen Brisse was the designer of the windows along the main drag and the panels were fabricated and installed by Stonehouse Stained Glass, Avon, MN. The metal frames around the panels were fabricated by Ken’s Iron of St. Anna, MN. These pieces were truly a collaborative effort from people all around the area.
AVON, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

