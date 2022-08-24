Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Same Old, Same Old: Medical Update On Missing WWE Star
That’s kind of vague. With so many WWE stars on the roster, it can be tricky to keep track of what everyone is doing at any given time. A wrestler being gone could mean any of a long list of situations, some of which are more serious than other. One of the possible explanations is that the company simply has nothing for them, which hopefully is what is actually going on in this case.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
Details emerge on ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza’s chilling phone call with alleged rape victim
To say that the details about the gang-raping allegations lodged against Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza are disturbing would be a massive understatement. Dave Grebner of News 4 Buffalo shared some excerpts of the complaint, which are incredibly horrid and extremely tough to read. It includes the phone call...
NFL・
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: A Violent Attack!
Even as love blooms, danger looms in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! The Quartermaine picnic is host to multiple couples enjoying romance, but an out-of-control fire and a shadowy figure swinging a giant hook could mean not everyone will be going home happy!. As everyone gathers for the first annual Quartermaine...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Former WWE Star Back To The Company
Now that Triple H is in charge of creative he’s been bringing back several names who were released from WWE. Fans recently have seen names like Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and more return, and it sounds like Triple H is looking to bring more former stars back to the company.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/26/22), Next Week’s SmackDown Also Being Taped
WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. WWE will also tape next week’s SmackDown from Detroit tonight. It appears that next week’s SmackDown taping will begin after tonight’s SmackDown concludes, but the start time suggests that tonight’s show may air on a slight delay.
wrestlingrumors.net
He Said Something: WWE Official Weighs In On Dexter Lumis Arrest
He had to say something. Every so often a story will come up that gets everyone talking in WWE. That might be a good or a bad thing but it is something that catches your attention to the point where it is impossible not to notice. WWE has been doing that again with a story that has somehow taken place both on NXT and Monday Night Raw, and now a WWE official has had to say something about it.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Top WWE Star And Hall Of Famer Slated To Return On SmackDown
In the lead-up to next Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, WWE will be taping back-to-back episodes of "SmackDown" at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, August 26. According to Fightful Select, Xavier Woods and WWE Hall of Famer JBL are slated...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Making Changes To WWE Title Belts
Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and fans have been noticing that The Game has been making changes to WWE programming over the last few weeks. So far the response to Triple H taking over has been mostly positive and it looks like more changes could be on the way.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – August 26, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. On tap for tonight’s show is exclusive CM Punk footage, AEW Trios Semifinal with The House of Black vs. The Dark Order, ROH World Title match with Claudio Castagnoli defending against Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho, we hear from TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and Wardlow defends his TNT title against Ryan Nemeth.
The WWE's post-Vince McMahon era signals a creative shift is occurring behind the scenes, led by Triple H
In three key areas, Triple H has drastically changed things, having replaced Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative.
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His WWE Contract, Vince McMahon’s Departure, Triple H, The Rock
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns was asked about the details of his new contract with WWE, how many years it was for, and working a lighter schedule. He...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Alleged Contract Tampering
It was recently reported that WWE had contacted a member of the AEW roster, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," there were multiple people that have been spoken to by WWE. Originally it was believed to just be one individual that had been reached out...
Comments / 0