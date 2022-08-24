Read full article on original website
Update: Arrowhead Cooperative reports Broadband Service has been restored
According to a post on the Arrowhead Cooperative Facebook page, they have restored broadband service for Cook County. See the updated message below:. As of 5:15pm service has been restored. There is a fiber cut in our transport fiber between Cook County and Duluth, outside of our service area. Crews are currently working on the repair and our service is on a backup connection. There may be a brief outage again between 7:30pm and 8:00pm Friday night as we update the backup connection.
Cook County Connections: School Traffic Safety
With the return of in-person schooling for the children of the community, we at the Cook County Sheriff’s office want to take this time and offer some tips for school traffic safety. The current drop-off and pick-up areas for ISD 166 including Great Expectations are located on County Road...
Scholars and Dollars - The Lloyd K. Johnson Foundation Prepares Students for College Life
[August 23, 2022] - After 14 years, 85 students, and more than $775,000 in scholarships, the Lloyd K. Johnson Foundation Scholarship Program is fulfilling a lifelong dream of its founder Mr. Johnson, to help Cook County High School students achieve their educational dreams. The program is unique in its relationship-based model and its emphasis on students who are first generation college attendees. A critical aspect of the program is to impart adult life skills and prepare students for success, many of whom are away from home for the first time. One of the ways in which the Foundation does this, is by offering a financial course tailored to the first-year college student experience.
North Shore Music Association: Borealis Chorale & Orchestra is reconvening!
Yes, Borealis Chorale & Orchestra (BCO) is reconvening this year, three years after the last concert! This deeply cherished community tradition, which began in the 1950s, will resume in October 2022. All musicians who sing or play an orchestral instrument are welcome to join. Rehearsals will be on Sundays at...
The Grand Marais Playhouse presents Blithe Spirit
The Grand Marais Playhouse is pleased to present Blithe Spirit, An Improbable Farce by Noël Coward at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts August 25-September 4. The play concerns the socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, As research for his new book, Charles asks Madame Arcati, who he believes to be a complete fake, to hold a seance in his home. Unfortunately for Charles, Madame Arcati manages to summon the spirit of Charles' first wife, Elvira, who decides she likes being back among the living and wants to pick up their relationship where they left off. This is problematic, for not only has Charles remarried, but he's the only one who can see or hear Elvira. What follows is one of Noel Coward's funniest farces.
