The Grand Marais Playhouse is pleased to present Blithe Spirit, An Improbable Farce by Noël Coward at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts August 25-September 4. The play concerns the socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, As research for his new book, Charles asks Madame Arcati, who he believes to be a complete fake, to hold a seance in his home. Unfortunately for Charles, Madame Arcati manages to summon the spirit of Charles' first wife, Elvira, who decides she likes being back among the living and wants to pick up their relationship where they left off. This is problematic, for not only has Charles remarried, but he's the only one who can see or hear Elvira. What follows is one of Noel Coward's funniest farces.

GRAND MARAIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO