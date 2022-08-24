Read full article on original website
Action Items From Neillsville City Council Meeting
The Neillsville City Council discussed several action items at its meeting this past week. The Dog Ordinance Committee made some changes to the ordinance and the council approved the changes. The Council also had a Public Hearing on the Conditional Use Permit for a retail nursery and garden north of the W. Seventh Street and Forest Street intersection. Director of Public Works Luke Friemoth presented the application, public notice of public hearing was in the paper, and area landowners were notified. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that the Planning Commission at its August 16th meeting discussed and recommended approval of the Conditional Use Permit. During the appearance, one resident stated that she has concerns about increased traffic, children playing in the street, the unmarked intersection at W. Seventh Street and Forest Street and parking on the street, if no parking lot is available. Donna Pavlac, the owner applying for the permit, stated that her business has been set up for two years without problems. That traffic is minimal as she sells shrubs, perennials and vegetables. She has no problems if a stop sign is needed; she would pay for it. She also has plans for a parking lot. Council Member Julie Counsell asked if she would be advertising more and if she intends to increase her stock. Pavlac replied she intends to keep advertising on Facebook and in the newspaper. The majority of her business is from the community and her stock will remain about the same. As action on this item was not listed on the agenda it will take place at the next meeting. The Council then had a Public Hearing on the Conditional Use Permit to sell pumpkins, gourds and squash at 211 Grand Avenue. Director of Public Works Friemoth presented the application, public notice of this public hearing was in the paper and area landowners were notified. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that the Planning Commission at its August 16th meeting discussed and recommended approval of the Conditional Use Permit. Council Member Counsel asked if there was a time frame for the sale. Director of Public Works Friemoth replied September and October. The Council approved this Conditional Use Permit. The Council then held another Public Hearing on the Zoning Amendment from Single Family Residential to Highway Commercial at 335 W. Division Street. Director of Public Works Friemoth presented the application, public notice of this public hearing was in the paper and area landowners were notified. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that the Planning Commission at its August 16th meeting discussed and recommended approval of the Zoning Amendment. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that he was contacted by one of the neighbors regarding how property values would be affected. The Council did approve the Zoning Amendment.
Marshfield Streets to Have Rejuvenating Maintenance Work Done Starting Monday
CAM LLC., is scheduled to do asphalt rejuvenating maintenance work on streets through the City of Marshfield starting Monday, August 29th, through Friday, September 2nd, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The contractor will be applying Reclamite, a petroleum maltene-based rejuvenation agent to some local roads in...
Wood County Beaches Open Through Labor Day
Wood County beaches will remain open through the Labor Day weekend, and will close for the. season on Tuesday, September 6th. They hope you enjoyed the beaches this year and they hope to see you again next year. All other park areas, including campgrounds, shelters, boat landings, disc golf courses, and walk trails remain open thru October 31st. The Parks and Forestry main office will be closed on Labor Day, September 5th. Fall is a beautiful time to enjoy the great outdoors.
Classic car business in Stratford under investigation
Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
Two People Fraudulently Purchase Over $28,000 Worth of Items From Mall Furniture in Marshfield
On August 24th, Marshfield Police Officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On August 23rd, the individuals purchased $15,054 worth of furniture and loaded it into a white Penske truck. The individuals returned the following day...
S.C. Swiderski Holds Groundbreaking for New Black River Falls Housing Project
S.C. Swiderski held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its multifamily project in Black River Falls on August 11th. This project will bring much needed housing options to the Black River Falls community. They were joined by many partners on the project including Kelly Kloepping from JSD Professional Services, Inc., Amanda Gunn from Black River Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Chown and Jay Eddy from City of Black River Falls, Peter Kurth from First State Bank, and many other community members.
Thorp an Applicant for Funding Through Safe Drinking Water Loan Program
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the city of Thorp is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of water mains on Church and School Streets in the city of Thorp. Activities related...
Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield
A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
Lane closure on Hwy. 51 due to vehicle fire
Traffic is down to one lane along a portion of Hwy. 51 Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire, officials said. Initially, all lanes were blocked and traffic was completely rerouted. Southbound lanes at mile marker 200 in the Village of Maine are impacted, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of...
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Still Investigating Body Found in Rib Mountain
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body found in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon on Monday of a body found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating report of missing man
STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Thursday evening. David Goodpasture, 23, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. He was reported missing Friday. He was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids.
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
16-year-old killed in western Wisconsin rollover crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the teen left the roadway near the intersection of County Hwy BC and Fairway Road in the Township of Sparta. The vehicle rolled and came...
Woman killed in Walworth County crash
WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol Investigating Kuyoth’s Klassics
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Officers with both the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an investigation today at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford. WAOW TV reports that officers conducted multiple interviews and searches at three locations beginning at 8 AM Thursday. The nature of the...
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam
Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
After 700+ attempts to find counsel, county may be on the hook for Kluck attorney
Portage Co. taxpayers may end up having to pay the legal fees for a Stevens Point man with a lengthy criminal record.
102-year-old Plover woman given Wisconsin Broadcasting Association award
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly Johnson of Plover received a Wisconsin broadcaster’s association award at the age of 102 when Travis Place of 107.9 the Big Cheese’s Trav in the Morning gave her the trophy she helped him win for Best Morning Show. Johnson is a long-term resident...
