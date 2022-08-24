ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
kdal610.com

DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction

ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
B105

WATCH: Minnesota’s State Bird Proves To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird

Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
kfgo.com

Weekly Minnesota #Fishing Report-August 25, 2022

BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye along with some really big fish are coming from Lake of the Woods. Most anglers are catching walleye using one of three methods: drifting spinners, trolling crankbaits, and jigging. When using spinners, add hammered gold, orange or glow red blades along with a two- or three-hook harness and a crawler. Jigs should be tipped with minnows. When the wind is low, let the boat drift while jigging off the bottom. Anglers using crankbaits should test a few until it becomes clear what the fish prefer. Gold, pink, UV firetiger and traditional firetiger are good color choices. Use lead core line to get the lures down to the fish using lead core line. Nice fish continue to be pulled from the area around Garden Island on the north end of the lake.
CBS Minnesota

Answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – In the run-up to the fair, we always get our fair share of Good Questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together.     So, Heather Brown found answers to some of your questions, and a few of her own.We keep hearing the fair expects pre-pandemic crowds. So, our first question is how many people is that?The record attendance was in 2019, when 2,126,551 came through the gates. They had topped two million in 2018, too. Compare that to 1.3 million who came last year, which was the lowest attendance since 1977.Now, to your questions. Lenny from Lonsdale...
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Guests dropped by KARE Barn for Day 2 at the State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's Day 2 of the Great Minnesota Get-Together!. Laura Schara joined KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to discuss what's happening at the Minnesota Bound cabin in the North Woods this year. Schara is one of the hosts of "Minnesota Bound," which showcases tales of...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Dozens of Line 3 protesters in Minnesota still facing criminal prosecution

The two activists were making their stand for the environment, latching themselves together inside one of the large pipes during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota. Prosecutors say what they were doing that day in July 2021 was criminal, even beyond what's typically charged after civil disobedience....

