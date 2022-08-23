Read full article on original website
EE Press Event (Spoilers to be included)
Couple of days ago the BBC did a press event for their Autumn launch. Some of the material will be revealed tonight at 10PM and then more will be released tomorrow at 10PM. I'm guessing the flashback episode, Keebles vendetta and the wedding will be big parts of the launch. We also have Freddie Slaters arrival to look forward to.
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3 (Amazon Prime)
Anyone else seen the first episode of the new season? I'll keep my views spoiler-free as I'm guessing not many have watched it yet. I still love everything about this show. The end. Posts: 33,736. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 26/08/22 - 21:17 #2. Wasn't aware it has started. Thanks for...
13 New TV Shows to Watch in September 2022
September will see a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows hit streaming services. Prime Video arguably has the most-anticipated project of the month with the debut of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The series is a prequel, taking place thousands of years before the original trilogy and “The Hobbit” films.More from WWD'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York PremiereInside Morfydd Clark's "The Rings of Power" JourneyRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. Premiere Disney+ is also offering a new fantasy series in September — “Star Wars: Andor,” which follows...
THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS BBC iPlayer
Is anyone up to speed with this? I think I'm on the last episode, series 2, which is a shame as i feel there's a bit of an anticlimax after finding out what's happening to Meghan. I knew the journalist was a total fruit loop! I'll have to find something else to binge watch now!
EE cast Nish Panesar
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
EE dream casting - Rosie Jones
Rosie Jones would be great as a reccuring character on the show. Id love to see her on the market, insulting the likes of Billy and Martin and flirting with Eve. They could introduce her as a mystery shopper, maybe someone who is reviewing the market for an online website.
Sandman cat episode boss explains surprise cameo
The Sandman's bonus episode Dream of a Thousand Cats surprised viewers with its mere existence since no one knew an extra episode was dropping. But a cameo in the animated episode delighted and surprised viewers even more. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book series the...
Starwatch: the lowdown on Sagittarius, the archer
Not all of the constellation is visible from the UK, but some may see the most recognisable central portion
Extraordinary Attorney Woo beats The Sandman on Netflix charts
Netflix's Extraordinary Attorney Woo is officially the streamer's most-watched title of the past week. Featuring Park Eun-bin in a star-making role as Woo Young-woo, a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum, the South Korean legal drama's viewing numbers have outperformed those brought in by The Sandman – Neil Gaiman's masterful graphic novel adaptation.
Sandman cat episode boss explains David Tennant and Sandra Oh casting
The Sandman on Netflix season 1 spoilers. The Sandman director Hisko Hulsing has explained how David Tennant and Sandra Oh joined the cat episode. The duo are part of an incredible voice cast for a two-parter bonus episode in season 1, 'Dream of a Thousand Cats', where some of the feline friends Morpheus has made share their stories about him.
Game of Thrones and Gossip Girl stars' take on Dracula movie gets first reviews
The Invitation, a new supernatural horror film starring Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel and Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty, has received its first reviews. Inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula, the film follows Evie (Emmanuel) and the unintended consequences of her search for belonging after the death of her mother. Evie's search...
Noel Edmonds/Positivity Radio
I watched the Channel 5 documentary about Noel Edmonds earlier and it briefly mentioned the chain of online community radio stations he set up in New Zealand. I remember taking a look at these online a year or so ago, but does anyone know if he is still involved?. The...
MTV VMAs: Best moments from the 2022 awards
The MTV VMAs were held on Sunday (28 August) at a live ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.This year’s event was hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, with performances from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, K-pop group Blackpink, and Italian rock band Maneskin.An eventful night, Taylor Swift announced her brand new album at the ceremony after appearing unannounced at the event.Here the Independent takes a look at the most memorable moments of the night.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Watch Taylor Swift enthusiastically rap along to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’ during VMAs 2022Taylor Swift enthusiastically raps along with Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’ during VMAsVMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophy
Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka lands acting debut
Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka is going to be making her acting debut. The performer was previously a host on Canadian kids' TV, but is now making the move into acting for OUTtv comedy Ezra. The 10-part series follows the story of a gay vampire who tries to navigate the...
Modern Soaps: adult stories for children, childish stories for adults?
Scanning across the 'big three', it seems to me that modern soaps increasingly give what we would consider to be 'adult' storylines to their young teenage cast, while the 'adult' cast prance around like idiots acting out childish drivel. Younger cast members are old before their time, while older characters...
Actor Ashvin Luximon has died.
I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. What happened to the character of Asif? Were him and Martin still mates when he left?. I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. I actually remember his friendship with Martin...
EXCLUSIVE: Anja Rubik, Ludwig Wilsdorff and Place Vendôme Star in New Boucheron Campaign
For Boucheron, its new “Icons” brand campaign, which will be revealed on Tuesday, was an opportunity to go big — and home. The campaign, which centers around new oversize twists on its “Quatre” collection launched in 2004 and three other house signatures, captures models Anja Rubik and Ludwig Wilsdorff on Place Vendôme, the historic birthplace of the French jeweler.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedOuterknown S.E.A. Jeans Launch at Ron Herman, Los Angeles “Why shoot in the Bahamas when we have the most beautiful place in the world just outside our home and that...
Ultimate TV Add on
Hi everyone, I'm sure this question has been answered numerous times before so I'm sorry if it has,. I've just got Sky Q installed a couple of days ago and Sky seem to have added the Ultimate TV Add on to my bill without telling me what it is. I've tried google and checked the sky site but I'm still not clear in my head. Is it just a way to add Netflix to the Q box that's more convenient for Sky because they take over the billing and charge me £6 a month for the priviledge plus the Netflix sub on top or do I need that to watch any of the apps such as the Discovery+ for free 12 month offer? I was supposed to be offered some deal on Netflix but I can't find any details of the offer, thanks.
EE - Clair Norris
I’ve got caught up with this weeks episodes after a few weeks away from the show and I honestly think Clair Norris was fantastic this week as Bernie in the scenes at the doctors. The character has been quite overlooked often but I was really impressed with her this week.
Kate Ritchie fined, licence suspended after random breath test
Actor and presenter Kate Ritchie has been fined $600 and had her licence suspended for 3 months following a random breath test in Pagewood last Monday. Nine News reported she allegedly returned a reading of 0.06%, just over the legal limit. Very disappointing. Over the limit is over the limit....
