Kenny Beats to release debut solo album next week
Kenny Beats has announced details of his debut solo album. The instrumental LOUIE will be released on August 31 (next Wednesday) via XL Recordings. The album is described as a “deeply personal tribute to his ailing father” after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. LOUIE was recorded while the producer was in Bath, England working on Idles‘ album Crawler during December 2021.
Björk announces solo career-spanning podcast
Björk is starting a podcast. Björk: Sonic Symbolism is created and hosted by Björk and will explore "the textures, timbres and emotional landscapes" artist's acclaimed solo discography, from 1993's Post to 2017's Utopia, according to a press release. Each episode will cover the different inspirations that went...
Stella Explorer is feeling red hot on “House Arrest”
Stockholm-based producer and vocalist Stella Explorer releases her debut EP, Dorkay House today August 25) via Sweden's YEAR0001. A highlight of the EP is "House Arrest," a song on which Stella's vocals, teeming with emotion, really get to fly. There's a breezy, almost disco-esque sway to the production on "House Arrest" with Stella singing over the top about being pulled higher by walking through flames. It's rich with drama and melody, plus, as she explains below, family history.
Pi’erre Bourne shares title track of upcoming album Good Movie
Pi’erre Bourne has shared the title track of his forthcoming album Good Movie. The album doesn't currently have a release date but is described as "coming very soon" in a press release. Scroll down to hear "Good Movie" now. Earlier this year Bourne dropped Space Age Pimpin, a collaborative...
03 Greedo brings on KenTheMan for new single “Drop Down”
03 Greedo hasn’t been releasing music at quite the 150-song-per-year clip he’d need to empty out the vault of 3,000 tracks he claims he’s sitting on by the end of his 20-year prison sentence. Nevertheless, the Watts-born rapper has been quite productive behind bars. His recent achievements including getting his GED; dropping collaborative mixtapes with Kenny Beats, Mustard, Travis Barker, and Ron-Ron the Producer; and sharing a steady string of standalones in between.
VTSS is all tied-up in her “Body Mind Hell” video
As a regular fixture at venues like Berghain in Berlin and on NTS Radio, where her For Your Entertainment show is an essential listen, VTSS has established herself as one of the most in-demand techno DJs around. The role of DJ can be something of an anonymous one, though, leading her to explore more of her own personality and experience via her own productions. First came the wonky BPMs of Projections, touching on drill and gabber among other styles, with new EP Circulus Vitiosus to follow on September 16. Today Martyna Maja shares “Body Mind Hell” ahead of the project dropping on new label Ninja Tune.
Chief Keef and Lil Gnar unite for “Almighty Gnar”
Lil Gnar is under pressure. Sure, he’s already collaborated with plenty of marquee acts — Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp, Lil Skies, and the late Lil Keed, to name a few — but as the inaugural signee to Chicago legend Chief Keef’s new label, 43B, the Atlanta up-and-comer has a lot to live up to.
Song You Need: Sea Moss explore the rot behind the sweet tooth
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Drummer Zach D’Agastino and vocalist/synth sorceress Noa Ver have established their joint project Sea Moss as a staple of Portland’s canonical DIY scene. Their chaotic, abrasive energy is part and parcel of their appeal. But behind their violent bursts of harsh noise is a deep appreciation for their sonic forebears and contemporaries. Their songs contain moments of Black Dice, Guerilla Toss, Lightning Bolt, and New York’s “mutant” entourage, but these split-second homages add up to a whole that’s totally distinct from its parts.
Girlpool announce split, details of final live shows
Girlpool have announced their decision to split, confirming that their upcoming North American tour will be their last. The duo, Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad, released four studio albums (and appeared on one FADER cover) including this year's Forgiveness. "After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from...
Rina Sawayama looks back on life with power ballad “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has shared "Phantom," a dramatic and melancholy ballad lifted from her forthcoming album Hold The Girl. Speaking to herself in the song's powerful chorus, Sawayama sings: "If I could talk to you, I’d tell you not to rush/You’re good enough." Check out the song below. "I...
Rachika Nayar wants to destroy you and put you back together
There are moments on Rachika Nayar’s new album Heaven Come Crashing when a light flickers on and the foundations of the Brooklyn-based composer and producer’s process begin to show: guitars loop and echo, strings bounce off of each other, melodies and motifs sprout and grow. They recall Nayar’s debut, Our Hands Against The Dusk, which, ambitious and meticulously produced though it was, still sounded like the work of an artist whose main vehicle was the guitar. That record even came with a companion EP, fragments (one of The FADER’s favorite albums of last year), which invited listeners into Nayar’s process, presenting raw guitar tracks that revealed Nayar’s love of Midwest emo as much as her skill in crafting transportive ambient music.
Jharrel Jerome wrestles with fame on “Someone I’m Not”
Very few people will ever know the destabilizing feeling of a rapid ascent to stardom. Jharrel Jerome was thrust into the spotlight with breakout roles in Moonlight and When They See Us, the latter of which won him an Emmy and Critics Choice Award. Throughout all this, Jerome has maintained a passion for music, releasing the single "For Real" in 2020.
Song You Need: Mach-Hommy, Tha God Fahim, and Your Old Droog serve up some “Food Grade” rap
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Mach-Hommy has the kind of talent that defies gravity. How could an anonymous New Jersey rapper, who sold some of his early releases for $1,000, keep such a compelling balance of impenetrable mystique and enormous talent years after his debut? The answer, I think, is confidence: Mach-Hommy has a depth of belief in his vision and definition of what constitutes success that is out of reach for most artists, not just rappers. Pray For Haiti, Hommy's 2021 album, brought him to a wider audience than ever, but projects released in 2022 – Wap Konn Jòj! and the just surprise-released Dollar Menu 4 – show faith in a winning formula.
Phoebe Bridgers and Fred Durst will appear in a new A24 horror movie
Phoebe Bridgers and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan are among the confirmed cast members for the newly announced A24 horror movie I Saw the TV Glow, IndieWire reports. Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durt will also appear in the upcoming film from We’re All Going to the World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun.
Brandy set to star in A24 horror film
Brandy will make her return to the big screen in the near future, as the star of Max and Sam Eggers’ forthcoming directorial debut, The Front Room, Deadline and Variety report. Best known for an expansive discography includes gold, platinum, and multi-platinum albums, she’s also acted in dozens of film and TV roles, including the 1998 cult classic I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. But it’s been years since she’s starred in a major motion picture.
Song You Need: Kelow LaTesha won’t stop switching it up on “Relax”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Going against the grain is just Kelow LaTesha’s style. The Prince George’s County, Maryland rapper has an animated and playful take on DMV rap that allows her to stand out from the sea of dead-eyed flows and bluntness associated with street rap from the region. Her new EP Turbo breezes through a variety of modes in 20 minutes. On “Titanic,” she slithers over a creepy Mannyveli beat, and on “He Ain’t Mine,” Kelow and Asian Doll sound like they’re ready to set fire to the industrial-sounding beat.
