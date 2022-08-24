The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Mach-Hommy has the kind of talent that defies gravity. How could an anonymous New Jersey rapper, who sold some of his early releases for $1,000, keep such a compelling balance of impenetrable mystique and enormous talent years after his debut? The answer, I think, is confidence: Mach-Hommy has a depth of belief in his vision and definition of what constitutes success that is out of reach for most artists, not just rappers. Pray For Haiti, Hommy's 2021 album, brought him to a wider audience than ever, but projects released in 2022 – Wap Konn Jòj! and the just surprise-released Dollar Menu 4 – show faith in a winning formula.

HIP HOP ・ 1 DAY AGO