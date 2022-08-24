ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Maury County Public Schools Tennessee

By Facebook/ Maury County Public Schools
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUm86_0hTQNQyS00

Maury County Public Schools used $780,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to buy new playground equipment.

Comments / 1

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Playground Equipment#K12#Education#Linus Covid#General Health
WWMT

Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm. The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. In honor of the City’s 50th Anniversary, the city will provide vouchers for 250 armbands to citizens before the event. Each armband is good for four hours of unlimited rides at the carnival.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Beloved former TSU medical director dies at 79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced the death of Dr. Ivan Davis, the University’s long-time medical director of Student Health services Friday. He was 79. TSU officials said Dr. Davis passed away one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife Elizabeth Davis; He served as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

PROTEST BY ANIMAL ADVOCATES HELD AT TN LIBRARY TO CALL FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OF A “BIG LICK” WALKING HORSE AS TN STATE SYMBOL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Columbia Woman Charged with Exploiting Vulnerable Adults

AN INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL DIVISION HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A COLUMBIA WOMAN, CHARGED WITH FINANCIALLY EXPLOITING TWO VULNERABLE ADULTS. AT THE REQUEST OF ADULT PROTECTIVE SERVICES, IN AUGUST 2021, AGENTS BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ALLEGATION OF FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF TWO VULNERABLE ADULTS. DURING THE COURSE OF THE INVESTIGATION, AGENTS DEVELOPED INFORMATION THAT IDENTIFIED DELESHIA BOOKER, THE NOW-FORMER MANAGER OF A SERVICE THAT PROVIDES SUPPORT TO PEOPLE WITH INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES, AS THE INDIVIDUAL WHO USED SOME OF HER CLIENTS’ FINANCES ON TWO DATES IN JULY 2021 FOR HER OWN PERSONAL GAIN. ON AUGUST 19TH, THE MAURY COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNED INDICTMENTS CHARGING DELESHIA QUANTAY BOOKER WITH TWO COUNTS OF FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF A VULNERABLE PERSON. BOOKER WAS ARRESTED ON WEDNESDAY AND BOOKED INTO THE MAURY COUNTY JAIL ON A $20,000 BOND.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna native graduates as Army motor transportation specialist

SMYRNA, Tenn. – Pvt. Dah Dah Eh, a Smyrna native, recently completed Advanced Individual Training as an Army motor transportation specialist at Fort Leonard, Missouri, on June 25. Eh completed 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training, learning physical fitness, military tactics, squad maneuvers, military etiquette, and land navigation. After...
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs

NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy