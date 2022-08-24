Maury County Public Schools Tennessee

Related
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
MNPS board members raise COVID concerns as 100+ teachers test positive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Teachers in the classroom are facing yet another hurdle. During a Metro Nashville School Board Meeting on Tuesday, board members expressed concerns about teachers having to choose between testing positive for Covid-19, and potentially running out of sick days.
actionnews5.com
One month after launch, Gov. Bill Lee says TN voucher program trial ‘success so far’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says the state’s controversial Education Savings Account (ESA) trial program has been a success so far. The online portal launched one month ago, giving some Memphis and Nashville families money to send their children to private schools. The program’s trial was...
WWMT
Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Dozens of MNPS teachers have not received their paychecks. Here's the problem.
They've been on the job for three weeks, but dozens of Metro teachers still haven't been paid. District officials said they are working as fast as possible to fix the situation.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm. The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. In honor of the City’s 50th Anniversary, the city will provide vouchers for 250 armbands to citizens before the event. Each armband is good for four hours of unlimited rides at the carnival.
WSMV
Beloved former TSU medical director dies at 79
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced the death of Dr. Ivan Davis, the University’s long-time medical director of Student Health services Friday. He was 79. TSU officials said Dr. Davis passed away one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife Elizabeth Davis; He served as...
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy
NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
fox17.com
Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
WSMV
Metro PD reconsiders crossing guard decision after parent complaints
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gower Elementary has lost their one and only crossing guard and now parents have said their students are in danger and will be facing a traffic nightmare. We asked the Metro Nashville Police Department and they said a crossing guard is assigned to a school to...
crossvillenews1st.com
PROTEST BY ANIMAL ADVOCATES HELD AT TN LIBRARY TO CALL FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OF A “BIG LICK” WALKING HORSE AS TN STATE SYMBOL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
radio7media.com
Columbia Woman Charged with Exploiting Vulnerable Adults
AN INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL DIVISION HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A COLUMBIA WOMAN, CHARGED WITH FINANCIALLY EXPLOITING TWO VULNERABLE ADULTS. AT THE REQUEST OF ADULT PROTECTIVE SERVICES, IN AUGUST 2021, AGENTS BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ALLEGATION OF FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF TWO VULNERABLE ADULTS. DURING THE COURSE OF THE INVESTIGATION, AGENTS DEVELOPED INFORMATION THAT IDENTIFIED DELESHIA BOOKER, THE NOW-FORMER MANAGER OF A SERVICE THAT PROVIDES SUPPORT TO PEOPLE WITH INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES, AS THE INDIVIDUAL WHO USED SOME OF HER CLIENTS’ FINANCES ON TWO DATES IN JULY 2021 FOR HER OWN PERSONAL GAIN. ON AUGUST 19TH, THE MAURY COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNED INDICTMENTS CHARGING DELESHIA QUANTAY BOOKER WITH TWO COUNTS OF FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF A VULNERABLE PERSON. BOOKER WAS ARRESTED ON WEDNESDAY AND BOOKED INTO THE MAURY COUNTY JAIL ON A $20,000 BOND.
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna native graduates as Army motor transportation specialist
SMYRNA, Tenn. – Pvt. Dah Dah Eh, a Smyrna native, recently completed Advanced Individual Training as an Army motor transportation specialist at Fort Leonard, Missouri, on June 25. Eh completed 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training, learning physical fitness, military tactics, squad maneuvers, military etiquette, and land navigation. After...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Former Hickman County football booster president indicted for theft, forgery
The former Hickman County football booster club president is accused of stealing more than $1,200 during her five-month term.
Tennessee Tribune
Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs
NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
