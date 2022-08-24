Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul. The Better Call Saul finale – and, for now, the finale to all things Breaking Bad – alluded to the concept of time travel and H.G. Wells' The Time Machine. Although it is only mentioned as a hypothetical by Saul, the concept of revisiting the past is a significant part of the original series, prequel series, and spin-off movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film. The critical and popular success of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s universe is largely due to its dynamic, tragic, yet empathetic cast of characters, mostly men whose greed and ambitions have cost them their “souls” and chance at a happy life. From Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), almost every character lives with a sense of regret and wonders if they hadn’t made one choice, things could have ended differently. These characters don’t need to build a time machine to revisit their mistakes of the past. Instead, they are always pulled back to the past with each successive wrong choice they make, leading a life full of regret.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO