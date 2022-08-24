ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geddes, NY

newyorkupstate.com

NYS Fair concert guide: Blues, country, rock and The Jacksons (Saturday, Aug. 27)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

New York State Fair 2022: Pride day parade (photos)

A parade was needed after rain showers earlier in the day on the NYS Fair’s third day on Friday. Unlike the parades of the past, todays went down a busy Broadway drawing in the Midway crowds and then back down Iroquois Street after a quick turnaround on Cayuga Ave.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Chevelle comes heavy on opening night at the NY State Fair (review, photos)

For 80 minutes on Wednesday night, the gravity at the New York State Fairgrounds doubled, as Chevelle unleashed their hulking sound before a greenscreen of flashing aliens and astronauts. The nu-metal band from Illinois helped kick off this year’s festivities, rocking the top off of the Chevy Park stage in...
MUSIC
newyorkupstate.com

NYS Fair concert guide: TLC throws it back at Chevy Park, more (Friday, Aug. 26)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

More than 58,000 endure rain showers for Day 3 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Despite rain showers, organizers said 58,450 people came out Friday for the third day of the New York State Fair. It’s the highest day for attendance so far this year, but Friday still dwarfed pre-pandemic attendance numbers. In 2019, 98,238 people came to the fairgrounds for the fair’s third day. That was an all-time daily record. The attendance on the first Friday of the fair has averaged just under 74,000 people since 1985.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?

Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
GEDDES, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now

New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
POLITICS
localsyr.com

New smoking areas at NYS Fair not being utilized by all fairgoers

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The NYS fairgrounds are now smoke-free, legal substances are only allowed in six designated smoking areas around the perimeter of the fairgrounds during the NYS Fair this year. It’s a change from years past when smoking was allowed anywhere outdoors and it’s a welcomed change for...
GEDDES, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair

I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Pop culture fans, assemble: Newbury Comics to open first Upstate NY store

Pop culture fans, assemble: A “wicked good time” is coming to Upstate New York. Newbury Comics will open a new store at Crossgates Mall in the Albany suburb of Guilderland, the New England-based chain announced. The new location will open on the lower level of the shopping mall near AT&T in early October, according to the Times Union.
ALBANY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego

OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
OSWEGO, NY

