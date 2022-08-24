Read full article on original website
Bjorn Ironside
3d ago
great news, now he goes to the after life where he has a herd of virgin goats waiting for him, ENJOY 🐐🐐
Reply(7)
48
Mark Connel
3d ago
With the border being wide open and 4 million migrants including 1.2 million got aways, how many SLEEPER CELLS are spread across the country? What could possibly go wrong?
Reply
9
Harold Bishop
3d ago
Where is the liberal outcry about this like they cried when Trump had the "Butcher" killed?
Reply(15)
19
Related
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
International Business Times
Russian Activist Army Admits To Bombing, Killing Daughter Of Putin's 'Spiritual Guide' To War
A Russian activist army has claimed responsibility for the death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "spiritual guide" Aleksandr Dugin, according to Russian authorities Sunday. Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said the National Republican Army (NRA) claimed responsibility...
Business Insider
Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there
Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
John Bolton says he's 'embarrassed' that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard member offered the 'low price' of just $300,000 to assassinate him
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Bolton, former national security advisor under Trump, was the target of a failed assassination plot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pakistani militant leader with $3 million U.S. bounty killed in Afghanistan, sources say
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A top Pakistani militant who had a $3 million U.S. bounty on his head has been killed along with three others in Afghanistan, three senior leaders of his group told NBC News. Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, was killed in an explosion Sunday...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases global terrorist attack warning to Americans
The US State Department issued a new terrorist attack warning on Tuesday evening urging Americans to take “worldwide caution” when traveling due to a heightened risk of “terrorist attacks” and “anti-American violence” in the wake of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, a terrorist leader who the Biden administration claimed was killed in a US drone strike on Monday.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Two of Putin's top Russian pilots were killed by US-supplied HIMARS, report says
Ukraine reportedly killed two top Russian pilots using US-donated HIMARS. The father of one of the pilots made the revelation to Russian media. The US has sent Ukraine 12 units so far, with another four on the way. Two top Russian pilots were killed by HIMARS, a long-range rocket system...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle
Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Russian soldier says tired, poorly equipped, and underfed unit of elite paratroopers stole computers and food 'like savages' in captured Ukrainian city
A Russian soldier said his elite unit stole food and computers from a Ukrainian city "like savages." In a memoir, he described the day his unit entered the captured port city of Kherson. He detailed how his unit was tired, poorly fed, and poorly equipped to fight in Ukraine. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
nationalinterest.org
Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO
This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
Ukraine Situation Report: Army Of North Korean ‘Volunteers’ Said To Be Ready To Help Russia
KCNARussian state TV floats a report that 100,000 North Koreans could backfill mounting losses and rebuild occupied territory.
Iran Leader Plans NYC Trip After Regime Threat To Turn City 'Into Ruins'
The National Council of Resistance of Iran told Newsweek the State Department should refuse a visa for President Ebrahim Raisi.
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Biden says US government knows 'with certainty' that Austin Tice has been held by Syrian government
President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared that the US government knows "with certainty" that American journalist Austin Tice has been held by the Syrian government and called on Damascus to cooperate on efforts to release him after 10 years of captivity.
Russian Weapon Stock W/Rotting Weapons Quickly Depletes, Recent Intercepted Emotional Call Reveals Broken Russian Morale
As the Ukrainian-Russian conflict continues, evidence of a depleting weapon stock, rotting weapons, and broken Russian morale have recently been revealed. As seen in the video below, defense expert Larisa Brown reportedly advised that,
Russian Spy in NASA T-Shirt Caught Hunting HIMARS, Ukraine Says
The "agent of the Russian Federation" was "hunting" for the positions of the Ukrainian HIMARS, officials said.
Comments / 89