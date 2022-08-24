ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

DoorDash Says Some Customers' Details Accessed by 'Unauthorized Party'

(Reuters) - DoorDash Inc on Thursday said personal details of some customers and drivers had been accessed by an "unauthorized party" in a phishing attack on a third-party vendor. The U.S. food delivery firm said details accessed included order and partial payment card information, email, delivery address and phone number...
BROOKLYN, NY
US News and World Report

Swedish Police Arrest Several Over Explosives Found in Stockholm Park

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Stockholm police on Friday arrested several people after explosives were found in a park in the Swedish capital last week, and said investigations would continue. The police gave no detail on a potential target or a motive, but said there was still no suspicion of a terror-related...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Chinese Drillers Work 15-Hour Days Building Wells in Drought-Hit Jiangxi

JIUJIANG, China (Reuters) - Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country's central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday. "These villages, all of them, are particularly dry," said Gao Pucha, 42, who...
AGRICULTURE

