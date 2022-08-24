Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
Landlord who owns 283 rental properties complains he can't afford a proposed freeze on rents - as huge numbers of young Aussies struggle to buy their first home
A property owner with a whopping 283 rental properties in his portfolio says he can not afford to ease the burden for tenants despite his immense wealth, prompting social media users to erupt in anger and label him 'greedy'. The landlord David called 2GB's Ben Fordham on Thursday to oppose...
US News and World Report
DoorDash Says Some Customers' Details Accessed by 'Unauthorized Party'
(Reuters) - DoorDash Inc on Thursday said personal details of some customers and drivers had been accessed by an "unauthorized party" in a phishing attack on a third-party vendor. The U.S. food delivery firm said details accessed included order and partial payment card information, email, delivery address and phone number...
US News and World Report
Swedish Police Arrest Several Over Explosives Found in Stockholm Park
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Stockholm police on Friday arrested several people after explosives were found in a park in the Swedish capital last week, and said investigations would continue. The police gave no detail on a potential target or a motive, but said there was still no suspicion of a terror-related...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Chinese Drillers Work 15-Hour Days Building Wells in Drought-Hit Jiangxi
JIUJIANG, China (Reuters) - Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country's central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday. "These villages, all of them, are particularly dry," said Gao Pucha, 42, who...
Comments / 0