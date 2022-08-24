Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
NHL
Three questions facing New York Rangers
Shesterkin's encore, progress of Lafreniere, Kakko, Chytil among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the New York Rangers. [Rangers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Igor Shesterkin do...
Red Wings sign former No. 6 overall pick Filip Zadina to three-year deal
The narrative around Zadina’s career thus far has largely been centered around how he’s failed to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him as a prospect. Drafted sixth overall at the 2018 draft, many outlets had Zadina ranked even higher, with quite a few considering him the best prospect outside of the clearly-defined top two players, Rasmus Dahlin and Andrei Svechnikov.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
NHL
Devils prospect Foote pushing to make opening night roster
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nolan Foote has every intention of securing a spot on the opening night roster for the New Jersey Devils. The 21-year-old left wing (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 55 games for Utica of the American Hockey League last season. He had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 24 AHL games in 2020-21.
NHL
Sharks Enter Affiliation Agreement With Wichita Thunder
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that the team has entered into an affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder for the 2022-23 season. "We're looking forward to working with the Wichita Thunder, including Head Coach Bruce Ramsay and General Manager Joel T. Lomurno," said...
Rangers Roundup: Gerard Gallant sees opportunity for young stars, scoring projections, and more
Head coach Gerard Gallant knows the New York Rangers will be going into the season with many of their high draft picks set to play much bigger roles. Over the course of this offseason, I’ve detailed all the changes expected due to every pending UFA’s signing elsewhere via free agency. However, none is bigger than both Alexis Lafreniere (fist overall 2020) and Kappo Kakko (second overall 2019) playing in the top six.
NHL
Josh Doan working to carve his own path with Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan has a name and number that separate him from the Arizona Coyotes' other top prospects, but that's nothing new for him. No matter where the 20-year-old forward prospect has played hockey growing up in suburban Phoenix, he was accompanied by the anticipation and expectation that came with being the son of Coyotes icon Shane Doan.
markerzone.com
DETROIT RED WINGS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
NHL
Flyers Sign Two Restricted Free Agents
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have made the following signings, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $785,000. The Flyers signed defenseman Linus Högberg to a...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tkachuk could be top 25 player; Chabot is bounce-back candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Ottawa Senators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
NHL
New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Shesterkin, Fox, Panarin each ranked among top five at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Rangers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Eric Staal excited for chance to be 'piece of the puzzle' with Panthers
EDINA, Minn. -- Eric Staal is looking for an opportunity to prove he still can be a valuable asset in the NHL. A professional tryout during training camp with the Florida Panthers is the first step. "It's a great squad down there, a lot of really great players," Staal said...
Yardbarker
NHL News: Red Wings, Lightning, and Canucks
Filip Zadina Gets Bridge Deal To Stay With Red Wings. CapFriendly: The good news for Red Wings’ fans is that the Filip Zadina contract is very affordable. Now, he just has to live up to his draft potential. Zadina signed a three-year deal on Friday that will pay him $1.825 million AAV.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of optimism. General manager (GM) Steve Yzerman went on a shopping spree this summer, and the team is looking a lot better on paper because of it. Yet, with the Red Wings still having over $9 million of cap space to work with, they are in a position where they could still add to their roster before autumn comes around.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Salary Cap, Babcock & Matthews
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some potential good news that might help the Maple Leafs address the team’s salary-cap situation. It’s been projected that the salary cap might rise substantially for the 2024-25 season. Second, I’ll share...
NHL
Next step for Jake Oettinger? Signing new contract with Stars
The Dallas goaltender made great strides last season, but he remains a restricted free agent as 2022-23 nears. 2021-22 stats: 30-15-1, 2.53 goals against average, .914 save percentage. Contract: Restricted free agent in need of a new contract. Performance evaluation. Oettinger had a huge season of growth in 2021-22. Because...
NHL
Coyotes Announce New ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Atlanta Gladiators
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed a new affiliation agreement with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL beginning with the 2022-23 season. The Gladiators previously served as the Ottawa Senators' ECHL affiliate in 2021-2022. "We are very pleased to once...
NHL
Sharks Announce "Return to the Tank" Sweepstakes
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today the launch of the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes. This sweepstakes will award one lucky winner with a pair of Sharks season tickets for the 2022-23 season as well as a team-signed jersey with signatures from members of this year's team. A second winner will receive a pair of season tickets to the San Jose Barracuda (@SanJoseBarracuda), American Hockey League affiliate of the Sharks that will play its home games at the new, state-of-the-art Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose. That winner will also receive a team-signed Jersey from members of the 2022-23 Barracuda team. To enter the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes, click HERE.
NHL
Jets prospect Lucius working on improving strength, speed
Training camp to determine if center will play in NHL, AHL or WHL this season. Following a year of change, rehabilitation, and uncertainty for Chaz Lucius, the Winnipeg Jets felt confident enough in their 19-year-old center prospect to sign him to a three-year entry-level contract on April 27. Coming off...
