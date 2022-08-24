Read full article on original website
'I'm Not A Psychopath': Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Responds To 'Fiery' Josh Allen Comment
While he may have a "fiery' temperament, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey doesn't think he's "too much of a psychopath."
NFL・
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
RUMOR: Bills’ suspicious timeline promoting ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza amid rape allegations
Matt Araiza was going to be the King of the Buffalo Bills. The man everyone proclaimed as the “Punt God” wowed fans with his incredible leg strength. Araiza was on track to be a fan favorite not only within the Buffalo fanbase, but with the general NFL fanbase. However, a recent report seemingly destroyed any goodwill he may have had with fans.
5 unexpected Cleveland Browns who could be gone by the start of the season (and how)
The Cleveland Browns have to cut 27 players. The Cleveland Browns, like the other 29 teams in the NFL, have to make some pretty tough decisions in the coming weeks. The team has to find 27 players worth cutting, or more specifically 53 players worth keeping, by the start of next week. We know most of the names getting cut, as they’re late camp additions, undrafted free agents, or occupy positions that have plenty of depth.
Sportico: Buffalo Bills valued at $2.99 billion
The Buffalo Bills franchise is valued at $2.99 billion according to a study conducted by Sportico. The figures released show that the Bills are the 29th most-valuable team in the NFL. The teams Buffalo outranked included:. Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94B) Detroit Lions ($2.86B) Cincinnati Bengals ($2.84B). While there are 28 teams...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today
Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
Miami Dolphins end preseason with a big win and tough choices
The Miami Dolphins have wrapped their 2022 exhibition season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium and it was a blowout. Miami entered the game with a lot of questions but more importantly, a lot of roster positions potentially up for grabs but in the end, Miami won big and the players put up a bigger fight to make the roster.
Did Ron Rivera just confirm these 2 bubble players will make 53-man roster?
Like most teams, the Washington Commanders enter the final week of preseason with most of their 53-man roster spots already decided. With that said, head coach Ron Rivera recently said there’s some spots the staff is still looking at and they could be decided by how players perform Saturday against Baltimore.
FanSided
