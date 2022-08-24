ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster

Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
FanSided

5 unexpected Cleveland Browns who could be gone by the start of the season (and how)

The Cleveland Browns have to cut 27 players. The Cleveland Browns, like the other 29 teams in the NFL, have to make some pretty tough decisions in the coming weeks. The team has to find 27 players worth cutting, or more specifically 53 players worth keeping, by the start of next week. We know most of the names getting cut, as they’re late camp additions, undrafted free agents, or occupy positions that have plenty of depth.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
State
Arizona State
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sportico: Buffalo Bills valued at $2.99 billion

The Buffalo Bills franchise is valued at $2.99 billion according to a study conducted by Sportico. The figures released show that the Bills are the 29th most-valuable team in the NFL. The teams Buffalo outranked included:. Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94B) Detroit Lions ($2.86B) Cincinnati Bengals ($2.84B). While there are 28 teams...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today

Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins end preseason with a big win and tough choices

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped their 2022 exhibition season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium and it was a blowout. Miami entered the game with a lot of questions but more importantly, a lot of roster positions potentially up for grabs but in the end, Miami won big and the players put up a bigger fight to make the roster.
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy