Celebrities tap into secondhand clothes trend by selling on pre-loved sites
Would you buy a pair of Christian Dior trainers previously worn by Lily Allen? What about a playsuit sported by Olivia Rodrigo or cropped jeans from Maisie Williams?. The chance to buy clothes directly from a celebrity has become a new shopping option, thanks to a slew of famous names teaming up with websites that sell secondhand clothes.
Real home: Extended kitchen/garden room has the flavour of Italy
When it comes to life’s more stressful events, arranging a wedding and buying a house are both up there. But David and Andrew Harrison-Colley did both in the space of a few weeks, with a spur-of-the-moment offer on their flat just before they flew off to get married. However,...
TODAY.com
The Pioneer Woman's fall fashion collection is here — and everything is less than $27
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. When we think of fall, we imagine crisp leaves, cozy outfits and delicious home cooked meals. And while you might turn to Ree Drummond's tasty recipes to help you check off that last box, that's not the only way that the "Pioneer Woman" can help you prep for the season.
TODAY.com
From side tables to sofas, 26 early Labor Day deals to shop for up to 64% off
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Hopefully, you're looking forward to relaxing and having one last summer hurrah during the three-day Labor Day weekend. That said, there's no denying that the weekend is also a great time to save on furniture.
TODAY.com
Excess inventory is slashing prices at major department stores
With popular department chains like Nordstrom and Macy’s facing a surplus of supplies, prices are going down after a year where sales were hard to come by. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on everything you need to know about the deals.Aug. 26, 2022.
