St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence Carmela
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Masuk welcomes Kyle McGinnis
Position: Special education teacher for Masuk High School and STEM. Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Connecticut and Master’s degree in special education for k-12 from Southern Connecticut State University. What do you like most about teaching?. You can work with students who might have...
Hamden Schools Prepare For “Normal” First Day Back
When Hamden students step out of summer break and back into the classroom next week, they’ll be starting the school year for the first time in-person and unmasked for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hamden’s new Superintendent of Schools Gary Highsmith has unrolled an...
Short band of storms spreads damage around northern Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A quick band of storms rolled through Connecticut on Friday afternoon, leaving lots of much-needed rain and damage from strong winds behind. A brief tornado storm warning was in effect in Hartford and Tolland counties for around 25 minutes during the afternoon, and most of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
Eyewitness News
Hartford schools working to keep students in class every day
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Hartford students will begin the new school year next Monday. After attendance numbers went down during the pandemic, the district is working to make sure students are in school every day from the start of the school year. Throughout the...
Eyewitness News
Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
Eyewitness News
Two state counties designated as natural disaster areas due to drought
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two counties in Connecticut have been designated as natural disaster areas due to drought conditions. Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday that he has received notification from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack that New London and Windham counties were designed by the federal agency as primary natural disaster areas.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Schools Face a Fiscal Cliff
Stamford Public Schools Finance Director Ryan Fealey has sounded an alarm for the Board of Education. Fealey told members that, if the school district wants to keep 120 positions – teachers, para-educators, technology specialists, security guards and more – it will have to come up with almost $9 million by June 2024.
New Haven superintendent announces 2023 retirement
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Superintendent Doctor Iline Tracey informed the Board of Education that she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school. Dr. Tracey announced the news in a letter to the BOE on Wednesday, noting that she had been contemplating retiring for a few years and feels that now […]
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Security measures in place at Old Saybrook schools ahead of fall semester
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - As kids head back to school this year, it’s what they won’t see that could be the most important. Schools are making sure security measures are in place. The halls at Old Saybrook Middle School are spotless and the classrooms are ready for...
Register Citizen
Norwalk schools reach tentative deal with teachers union
NORWALK — The city’s public schools have reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union, officials announced this week. Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, said they were pleased with the deal, which still requires ratification by union members and the approval of the Board of Education.
Family-friendly events to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last summer weekend before the unofficial start of fall begins on Sept. 1!. This weekend will be the last for some summer-geared activities across the state, and plenty of outdoor events will be held to help celebrate the season before it's gone for the year.
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
NewsTimes
Take a look inside Norwalk’s refurbished-as-new elementary school
NORWALK — With dozens of teachers situated inside Jefferson Elementary School’s new cafeteria and auditorium combination room, city officials marked the start of the school year in the new facility on Thursday. Standing outside the Van Buren Avenue elementary school, Mayor Harry Rilling, state Sen. Bob Duff, D-Norwalk,...
Eyewitness News
School resource officers forming bonds in Enfield
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As students and parents gear up for the start of the school year, so are the people who keep your children safe. To some students they might look intimidating, but under the uniform School Resource Officers Thomas Chagnon and Norma Nabarro are also parents. “I love...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
Trees and powerlines knocked down by Connecticut thunderstorm
VERNON, Conn. — Some neighbors are left cleaning up the damage from Friday’s thunderstorm, which brought down trees, branches, and debris in some parts of Connecticut. A large branch cracked off a tree and came crashing down onto cars parked in front of the home of Vernon's Marisol Cruz who lives on Skinner Road.
NBC Connecticut
Strong Storms Take Down Trees, Knock Out Power Across Connecticut
Waves of severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut Friday afternoon and evening, causing damage and leaving thousands without power. At one point, a tornado warning was issued briefly for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties. In Windham County, video showed rotating clouds above the ground, though no tornado warning was issued.
NBC Connecticut
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Parts of Connecticut
Strong thunderstorms continue to move through Connecticut Friday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Hartford and Tolland counties, but has since expired. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties until...
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
