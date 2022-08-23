Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is Louisiana Not Even in Top 15 of States With Most Hunters?
It was just last week when you might have read the article I wrote concerning the many free, public places that we have to hunt here in North Louisiana. Those public Wildlife Management Areas have become increasingly attractive in the last few years due to sheer economics; it's just gotten so expensive to hunt that many have begun to refer to hunting as "the rich man's sport."
West Nile in Louisiana: Should You be Worried?
Time to start thinking about West Nile Virus. So far this year, there have been 2 deaths from the disease and 14 cases. There are two types of West Nile: neuroinvasive and non-neuroinvasive. Neuroinvasive includes cases reported as meningitis or encephalitis. All cases in Louisiana this year have been neuroinvasive. The virus is spread by mosquitos and you are urged to get rid of all standing water around your home.
E-Coli Outbreak in US – Is Louisiana on the List?
More concern about an E. coli outbreak in the U.S. that could be linked to lettuce. The CDC has issued an update on this latest outbreak in several states. But right now, Louisiana is not on the list of states dealing with the problem. CDC Outlines the Cases of E....
Louisiana Alligator Season Set To Open In About 2 Weeks
I have to admit that even though I have always wanted to, I have never actually gone alligator hunting. I have hunted everything from deer and squirrels to ducks, frogs, rabbits and raccoons, but as of yet, have never been there when someone hollered in their best Troy Landry impersonation, "Choot 'em."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
Louisiana Students Amass 22 Billion Dollars in Student Debt
Well the hits just keep on coming... right on the heels of the Democrats' deceptively named "Inflation Reduction Act," (which will do NOTHING to reduce inflation. Quite the opposite... in fact, it will, by design, make things much worse. Don't be fooled... this Act has nothing to do with inflation, it's simply the "Green New Deal" repackaged. It's all about the environmental regulations. Economists predict this will do nothing but raise taxes on working people, increase federal regulations, and, oh yeah... don't forget the 87,000 new IRS agents that will be hired) Joe Biden announced his ludicrous "Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan" this week, which is supposed to offer relief to debt ridden students. But understand, this 'forgives' nothing. That money still has to be paid back. The difference now is, it simply transfers anywhere from $300 Billion dollars, up to, and some say, over $850 Billion dollars, to taxpayers. And by taxpayers, they mean you and I.
Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
Louisiana Tries to Get Retirees Back in Class Teaching
The teacher shortage in Louisiana is a problem in most school districts. This is a nationwide problem as many teachers have left the profession for a variety of reasons. Earlier this year, the National Education Association released a survey showing more than 50% of teachers in the nation were considering retiring earlier than expected. That is twice the number from the 2020 survey.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0