Keep Bossier Beautiful hosting Dinner Under the Stars
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Enjoy gumbo and other great food while helping keep Bossier City’s community clean at the same time. At Keep Bossier Beautiful’s (KBB) event, Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank, attendees will be able to enjoy a complete outdoor dining experience from various restaurants in the East Bank. KBB’s purpose for the event is to help raise money which helps clean up Bossier Parish by decreasing litter, increasing recycling, and beautifying the community. The event is happening Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each, no need to be fancy, dress is summer casual.
Experience Brick Fest LIVE at the Shreveport Convention Center
October 8-9 — View deal on CertifiKID. $19.99 for General Admission to Brick Fest Live - Valid Saturday or Sunday ($24.99 Value - 21% Off). $31.99 for VIP Admission to Brick Fest Live - Valid Saturday or Sunday ($39.99 Value - 21% Off). What You Need to Know:. VIP...
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
Need Help Designing the Perfect Shreveport Labor Day Staycation?
With the start of school, gas prices, inflation, you name it, a lot of us are short on cash and are opting to stay in Shreveport for the Labor Day holiday. Here are some ideas to craft your very own unique Labor Day staycation right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!
Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today
Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
It’s Gumbo Weather, Don’t Forget the 14 Rules of Southern Cooking
It's finally gumbo weather here in Louisiana! Let's hunker down with some comfort food, but don't go forgetting the 'rules' when it comes to southern cooking!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a record 26 days of 100° plus temperatures this summer making 2022 one of our hottest years yet. Thankfully,...
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
Shot of Fun – Check Out This New Escape Room in Shreveport
This might go down in that "Only in the South" category. I have to admit, I've never done the Escape Room experience, but this sounds like it actually would be hilarious. There's a new kind of escape room coming to Shreveport, but it's only for a limited time. The local...
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
Popular 90’s Country Superstar to Play at Red River Revel
Since 1976 Shreveport's Red River Revel Arts Festival has ushered in fall here in the Arklatex and this year's festival will be fantastic!. Featuring scores of artists and their work, great food, children's activities, and loads of great concerts, the Revel is one of those festivals you dare not miss.
Here Are All 5 Shreveport Area Spirit Halloween Store Hours and Locations
Ready for Halloween? You will be with the help of the pros at the five Spirit Halloween stores here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area!. For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!
Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
Support Shreveport’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team Labor Day Weekend
The 20th Annual Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force Benefit Horse Show is coming up Labor Day weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2022, and it'll be fun for the entire family at Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA!. The one thing horse people love just as much...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport pens letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan
To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of two partners with a deep and rich history of serving Shreveport and our state. Our Shreveport roots date back to 1876 when the hospital was first established to provide care to anyone in need. Through the decades, the hospital evolved into an academic medical center that trains the majority of physicians providing care in our community.
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
You’ll Never Miss the Mail Man with Sweet Bailey in Your Life
Like most dogs, Bailey loves to let her people know when the mail has been delivered. If you're looking for a sweet companion, Bailey is available for adoption now in Shreveport!. Meet Bailey today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and already spayed. Bailey's adoption...
Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare
Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
