DAILY DIRT: ‘Stressflation’ might be the next buzzword of this wacky time

thefmextra.com
Viral response lifts spirits at Thai Orchid
The construction that has shut down Center Avenue was on Anne Osa’s mind as she got ready for bed one month ago. She was in Thailand for medical care, leaving her parents and sister back in Moorhead to mind the family restaurant, the Thai Orchid. The medical news was good: Her recovery from a stroke in 2020 was virtually complete, But what her father Addy was telling her was dire: Blocked access to their eatery had shriveled its business to barely 20% of what it would normally be in what’s already a slow season.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Iconic Wienermobile Rolls Into Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – One of the most iconic vehicles in the nation is rolling through the Metro this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spent Friday morning in the parking lot outside KVRR’s studio. It will be at Pioneer Days at Bonanzaville in West Fargo on Saturday and...
valleynewslive.com
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
newsdakota.com
N.D., Minnesota Soybean Producers Win with Local Crushing Plant
(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Wednesday joined local, state and federal officials and community members to help break ground on a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant being developed near Casselton by North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, highlighting the project as an example of ongoing efforts to shift processing of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities to within the state.
Crookston Daily Times
“I Just Wanted to Come Home to Crookston”
Mark Hoiland, Veteran, Father and Crookston native rehabilitates successfully at Benedictine Crookston. “They said I almost died three different times,” Mark Hoiland recalls quietly, as he recounted his fierce battle with COVID-19. In late October of 2021, he entered the hospital, sick, with difficulty breathing, and was placed on a ventilator the very next day. If it wasn’t for his daughter’s Facebook posts he later read, he said he wouldn’t have even known how close he was to not making it out of that ICU.
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
msn.com
Water rights in North Dakota, how it affects Red River Valley
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Water rights, how are they acquired and which water right does our state adhere to?. After our continuing coverage of the Red River Valley Water Supply Project, our viewers suggested we take a look into a different avenue: water rights. There are two laws involving...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several families in the Valley are facing uncertainty, after a local daycare was forced to temporarily close. A nearby heater leaked and caused extensive damage to the building. Finding good childcare can be tough for working parents. Suzanne Zeltinger found that in “Time 2...
KNOX News Radio
Burgum shares Senators’ Fufeng concerns, respects GF leaders’ desires to wait for review
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he appreciates and shares the concerns of Senators Hoeven and Cramer regarding the proposed Fufeng corn milling plant in Grand Forks… but Burgum says he also appreciates that the matter is a local decision. He says he understands and respects the desires of...
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
kvrr.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
kfgo.com
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
kvrr.com
North Dakota officials to review hemp house sustainability in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An experiment near downtown Fargo centers around two homes sitting next to each other. The purpose of these homes is for research material. One of them is made out of hemp. The other is made out of conventional wood frames covered by that classic white house wrap material.
kvrr.com
Shelter In Place Request Lifted In North Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An overnight shelter-in-place request is lifted this morning in North Fargo. Fargo Police asked people in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N. to shelter in place around 12:45 Thursday morning. Just after 11:00 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: There’s A “New” Fargo Mexican Restaurant…That Isn’t Really New
It’s always a great day when a fan favorite comes back. This re-opening is no exception. El Vaqueros Taqueria, in South Fargo is once again opening it’s doors after a 3 year hiatus. That sounds great on the surface but I’m sure you’re wondering if the food is the same? You’re in luck.
kvrr.com
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
DL-Online
Underwood man flown to Fargo after tractor crash
UNDERWOOD — An Underwood man was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo as a precaution following a tractor crash on Thursday. According to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release, on Aug. 25 at 7:24 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence near County Road 35 in Underwood for a 93-year-old man who crashed his tractor into a tree. Initial reports indicated the man was "possibly" not breathing.
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
KNOX News Radio
Altru checks in with hospital construction
Altru Health officials are showing off the progress being made on the new hospital project in Grand Forks this week. The new build has a working budget of $470 million dollars and stands seven floors tall featuring 226 license beds. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says the new facility will have...
