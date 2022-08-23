Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Neuropsychologist from Quincy joins Blessing Behavioral Health
QUINCY — Dr. Brittney Moore, a neuropsychologist, has joined Blessing Behavioral Health. A Quincy native, Moore earned her doctorate and master’s degrees from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. Neuropsychology focuses on the behavioral aspects of brain function, relating what the patient is experiencing behaviorally to how their...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Behind the Mask: A Night in Barcelona’ to raise funds for Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition
QUINCY — The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition will be the host of “Behind the Mask: A Night in Barcelona” from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Dick Brothers Brewery, 929 York. Funds raised will support the prevention efforts undertaken by the coalition. ”The ACSPC...
muddyrivernews.com
Chaddock’s annual Rose Tea to honor the Quincy Children’s Museum
QUINCY — Chaddock’s annual Rose Tea will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at its Quincy campus, 205 S. 24th. Dating back to the 1920s, the Rose Tea is a “garden party” style event. The Chaddock Children’s Foundation is the host of the event. All proceeds will benefit the programs and services offered by the Chaddock Family of Organizations.
muddyrivernews.com
Blue Mass, White Mass to be held this fall at Blessed Sacrament Church
QUINCY — Blessed Sacrament Church, 1119 S. Seventh, will be the site of two special Masses this fall. A Blue Mass honoring first responders, police and sheriff department personnel is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 10. A White Mass honoring healthcare workers is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
muddyrivernews.com
Cuddle Cat’s fall fundraising event, the ‘Meow Mixer,’ set for Oct. 4 at Rialto in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — 4 Paws Veterinary Services and Cuddle Cat Rescue will be the hosts of the Meow Mixer, a fall fundraising event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 Broadway. The event will consist of a catered meal, silent auction and live entertainment by The Generation Gap.
kjfmradio.com
1862 skirmish brought Civil War to Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the first of a two-part series by contributing writer Brent Engel of Louisiana. They were outnumbered more than four to one. And yet, a tiny band of Union militia and local residents held off a swarm of Confederates led by two of Northeast Missouri’s most successful rebel guerillas.
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Quincy Mayor Mike Troup
Bob Gough talks to Mayor Mike Troup about the potential for expansion and improvements to Illinois 57 south of Quincy and what the potential changes in the city’s recycling plan mean for residents. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save...
Quincy Murder Still Remains Unsolved After 100 Years
September 27 or 28 of 1912 was the night four people were brutally murdered and burned in a house just outside of Payson, and to this day the question of who did it remains a mystery. Charles A. Pfanschmidt, his wife Matilda, daughter Blanch, 14, and Emma Kaempen (a school...
wlds.com
Multiple Alarm Fire Destroys Majority of Westermeyer Industries Complex Near Bluffs
A manufacturing facility in Bluffs was all but completely destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. Multiple fire departments responded to a call of a fire at Westermeyer Industries on Route 100 near Bluffs just after 2 pm yesterday. 12 area fire departments as well as Morgan County ESDA were on scene...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
wmay.com
Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death
A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
nemonews.net
Ed’s Machinery Theft Case Closed
Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney reported that the Ed’s Machinery theft case, open-end June 9, has been closed. In that case, a Massey 4710 tractor and Rhino hay rake were stolen using a face cashier’s check for $67,500. After following more than 60 tips, information led officers to...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 25, 2022
Kenneth J Batchelor (35) 553 E 760 Pl for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 8th & York PTC 122. Steven L Thompson (58) 827 Cherry for Speeding in a School Zone at 14th & Maine NTA 128. Alexis Schmidt (33) Homeless for Battery from 7/15/22. Lodged -153.
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
muddyrivernews.com
Arkansas man charged with kidnapping Quincy woman in July 2021 pleads guilty to two felonies, gets 20-year prison sentence
QUINCY — An Arkansas man pled guilty Friday morning in Adams County Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in exchange for a 20-year sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Mario Mason, 40, of Turrell, Ark., entered his plea with his attorney, public defender Vanessa...
muddyrivernews.com
Two facing drug charges after arrest takes place at Pleasant Hill gas station
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A man and a woman were arrested after law enforcement learned of suspicious activity at a Pike County gas station. The Pleasant Hill Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded at 9:26 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, to a report at the Shell Jiffi Stop in Pleasant Hill.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 18-22, 2022
WORLEY,ANDY J (41 of Lomax, IL) Driving While License Suspended. JONES,MCKENZIE J (26 of Hamilton, IL) Hancock County Warrant. CARY,SHANNEN L (37 of Ferris, IL) Contributing to the Dependency of a Minor. 08/21/2022. DUNSWORTH,FRANZ G (61 of Carthage, IL) Domestic Battery. 08/22/2022. MCCALL,KIRBY L (67 of Hamilton, IL) Theft. Miss...
muddyrivernews.com
Petitions for aldermanic positions can be picked up at City Clerk’s office beginning Tuesday
QUINCY — The office of City Clerk Laura Oakman, 730 Maine, Suite 129, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30 for anyone to pick up petitions for the Feb. 28 consolidated primary election to run as a Democrat or Republican.
