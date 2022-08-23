ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Neuropsychologist from Quincy joins Blessing Behavioral Health

QUINCY — Dr. Brittney Moore, a neuropsychologist, has joined Blessing Behavioral Health. A Quincy native, Moore earned her doctorate and master’s degrees from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. Neuropsychology focuses on the behavioral aspects of brain function, relating what the patient is experiencing behaviorally to how their...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Chaddock’s annual Rose Tea to honor the Quincy Children’s Museum

QUINCY — Chaddock’s annual Rose Tea will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at its Quincy campus, 205 S. 24th. Dating back to the 1920s, the Rose Tea is a “garden party” style event. The Chaddock Children’s Foundation is the host of the event. All proceeds will benefit the programs and services offered by the Chaddock Family of Organizations.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Blue Mass, White Mass to be held this fall at Blessed Sacrament Church

QUINCY — Blessed Sacrament Church, 1119 S. Seventh, will be the site of two special Masses this fall. A Blue Mass honoring first responders, police and sheriff department personnel is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 10. A White Mass honoring healthcare workers is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
QUINCY, IL
kjfmradio.com

1862 skirmish brought Civil War to Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the first of a two-part series by contributing writer Brent Engel of Louisiana. They were outnumbered more than four to one. And yet, a tiny band of Union militia and local residents held off a swarm of Confederates led by two of Northeast Missouri’s most successful rebel guerillas.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

MRN THIS WEEK: Quincy Mayor Mike Troup

Bob Gough talks to Mayor Mike Troup about the potential for expansion and improvements to Illinois 57 south of Quincy and what the potential changes in the city’s recycling plan mean for residents. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save...
QUINCY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Quincy Murder Still Remains Unsolved After 100 Years

September 27 or 28 of 1912 was the night four people were brutally murdered and burned in a house just outside of Payson, and to this day the question of who did it remains a mystery. Charles A. Pfanschmidt, his wife Matilda, daughter Blanch, 14, and Emma Kaempen (a school...
PAYSON, IL
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death

MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
LA GRANGE, MO
wmay.com

Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death

A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
MOUNT STERLING, IL
nemonews.net

Ed’s Machinery Theft Case Closed

Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney reported that the Ed’s Machinery theft case, open-end June 9, has been closed. In that case, a Massey 4710 tractor and Rhino hay rake were stolen using a face cashier’s check for $67,500. After following more than 60 tips, information led officers to...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Aug. 25, 2022

Kenneth J Batchelor (35) 553 E 760 Pl for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 8th & York PTC 122. Steven L Thompson (58) 827 Cherry for Speeding in a School Zone at 14th & Maine NTA 128. Alexis Schmidt (33) Homeless for Battery from 7/15/22. Lodged -153.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 18-22, 2022

WORLEY,ANDY J (41 of Lomax, IL) Driving While License Suspended. JONES,MCKENZIE J (26 of Hamilton, IL) Hancock County Warrant. CARY,SHANNEN L (37 of Ferris, IL) Contributing to the Dependency of a Minor. 08/21/2022. DUNSWORTH,FRANZ G (61 of Carthage, IL) Domestic Battery. 08/22/2022. MCCALL,KIRBY L (67 of Hamilton, IL) Theft. Miss...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL

