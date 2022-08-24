Read full article on original website
Beef Checkoff launches local beef directory
VERONA, Wis. ― The Wisconsin Beef Council is inviting farmers to join a free local beef directory hosted on the organization’s website. “We support all avenues for producers to market their livestock whether in the sale barn or through direct marketing,” Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Compliance and Producer Outreach Grace Link said. “We hope this can be an additional resource for our beef producers within the state as well as consumers. We see Wisconsin farmers diversifying their operations by selling beef directly to the consumer. Consumers want to make that farm-to-table connection and learn more about how their beef is raised. This local beef directory that will be housed on the Wisconsin Beef Council website will be a great asset for both parties.”
Registration Now Open for September DBIA Grant Webinar
MADISON – Midwestern dairy farmers, manufacturers, and processors can visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-grant-program-1 now to register for a September 20 webinar focused on preparing competitive applications for the Dairy Business Builder grant program administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), an initiative run by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR). The free webinar, scheduled for 12:00 p.m. (CT), is open to dairy entrepreneurs in the DBIA’s newly expanded 11-state region: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Kansas, and Wisconsin.
