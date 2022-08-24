VERONA, Wis. ― The Wisconsin Beef Council is inviting farmers to join a free local beef directory hosted on the organization’s website. “We support all avenues for producers to market their livestock whether in the sale barn or through direct marketing,” Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Compliance and Producer Outreach Grace Link said. “We hope this can be an additional resource for our beef producers within the state as well as consumers. We see Wisconsin farmers diversifying their operations by selling beef directly to the consumer. Consumers want to make that farm-to-table connection and learn more about how their beef is raised. This local beef directory that will be housed on the Wisconsin Beef Council website will be a great asset for both parties.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO