Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old Gulfport boy

By Erika Bibbs
 3 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) cancelled an Amber Alert for a one-year-old Gulfport boy.

Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old Senatobia man

According to MBI, Oliver Jackson Tidwell was located and found safe.

Investigators said he was accompanied by Charles Allan Tidwell on Tuesday, August 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

