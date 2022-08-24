Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old Gulfport boy
GULFPORT, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) cancelled an Amber Alert for a one-year-old Gulfport boy.
According to MBI, Oliver Jackson Tidwell was located and found safe.
Investigators said he was accompanied by Charles Allan Tidwell on Tuesday, August 23.
