What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?
If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
bellevueheraldleader.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
[WATCH] I Broke The Number One Rule While Driving A Tractor
Ok, we are in Iowa, so it’s common to see a tractor driving down the street or in a field, but what about down a lake?. If you grew up driving tractors, you know better than to drive a tractor into a large body of water, but there are two tractors in the world that break the water rule. One in Europe, the other right here in Iowa.
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
iheart.com
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
KCRG.com
Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts business
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
KCCI.com
One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
FOX 21 Online
Iowa Man Died After Boat Capsized On Lake Superior
IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A boat capsized on Lake Superior Thursday morning and an Iowa man is dead. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department it happened just before 9 a.m. The Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a report of a capsized boat on the shores of Lake...
Stink Bugs Are Back To Iowa In Numbers – Here’s How To Get Rid Of Them
These little stinkers gotta go. Stink bugs are crawling their way back onto your windows and walls. This year, there's a new kind of invader, causing problems inside and out. The very warm days are beginning to turn into cool nights and stink bugs will be looking for a warm space inside your home.
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
KWQC
Iowa couple offering reward for information on fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken. A 9-year-old boy said someone in a truck attempted to kidnap him while he was riding his bike from school. Rain Sunday. Updated: 48 minutes ago. Rain Sunday. Man charged with murder after fatal road rage...
