Local mayors pen letter to governor regarding Diablo Canyon Power Plant

– The mayors representing nine cities on California’s Central Coast sent a joint letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday sharing policies that they are requesting the governor include in any legislation that explores the extension of Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s operations.

The mayors representing nine cities on California’s Central Coast sent a joint letter to California Governor Gaven Newsom on Monday sharing policies that they are requesting Gov. Newsom include in any legislation that explores the extension of Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s operations. Click here to download the full letter.

“We will continue advocating for our communities as we transition to a post-Diablo Canyon Power Plant future, whether that happens in 2025 or 10 years later,” said City of San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart. “As a region, we are once again standing up and fighting for the future of our communities.”

Officials say that the goal of the letter is to help shape the legislation with nine guiding principles:

• Ensure safe operation of the power plant.

• Limit the term of the extension and tying it to making sure the state has enough renewable energy and battery storage to replace the power plant when the license extension expires.

• Prevent the CPUC from taking back funds that were sent to local governments as a result of SB 1090.

• Recognize that SB 1090 funds have already been used to prepare for the 2025 closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant and that more funds will be needed in the future should the closure timeline change.

• Continue the process to realize the dynamic future vision for the use of Parcel P once the power plant is decommissioned and remove barriers to advance investment and development of renewable energy.

• Partner with the Central Coast on future investments in renewable energy or other projects on the Central Coast that could help the California and local communities in the post-DCPP future.

• Preserve the over 12,000 acres of pristine land along the California coastline, in consultation with native peoples.

• Find a safe solution for the long-term storage of the spent fuel that is currently being stored at DCPP.

• Encourage PG&E to use local labor where feasible to support the local community and ensure that there is an equitable and smooth transition for skilled labor who support California’s energy and economy.

The letter was in response to draft legislation language that was recently released and would extend the amount of time Diablo Canyon Power Plant remains open. In 2016, PG&E announced its plans to decommission the power plant. In 2018, SB 1090 was signed into law to ease the local impacts resulting from the closure.