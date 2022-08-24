ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Calabasas celebrities among the worst water wasters, water officials say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp, Mary Beth McDade
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hf0b3_0hTPuIpy00

( KTLA ) – Some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities are accused of using too much water while the rest of southern California tries to conserve amid a drought emergency. But water resource officials say it’s not just the stars who are using more than their fair share – thousands are being warned about using too much water.

They’re some of the biggest names in Hollywood: Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. They’re also apparently some of the biggest water wasters in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Calabasas.

List of celebrities who live in Calabasas

Las Virgenes Municipal Water District officials say the stars, some of which aren’t even home, are among some 1,600 customers who have surpassed 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency last December.

Now water officials say they may install a device that will restrict their water usage to their properties.

“They are in line to get a flow restriction device put on their water meters in order to limit how much water they’re continuing to use,” said Michael McNutt of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

McNutt says the device will cause indoor faucets to trickle out and outdoor sprinklers will go from flowing freely to sputtering to a stop.

He explains the only surefire way to avoid getting a flow restriction device is to contact the water district and sign a commitment form that you’ll work with the district to come into compliance. If you don’t, you’ll get a flow restriction device put on for two weeks straight.

“If, once it’s removed, they continue to exceed their water budgets by 150%, it’s put back on for a minimum of a month,” McNutt said.

Violators will also get hit with some pretty pricey fines for each violation.

South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says

Representatives for Stallone and retired NBA star Dwyane Wade say the are taking measures to reduce their water usage. Las Virgenes officials say all the stars who have been publicly outed are taking some of the necessary steps.

“The great thing about the celebrities is they’re all working with us to get to where they need to be,” McNutt said.

District officials say people need to do away with thirsty lawns and replace them with drought-tolerant landscaping and install drip irrigation, which sends the water straight to the root to help save things like trees.

In the meantime, water officials say they’d love to work with high-profile people to demonstrate how to create a more drought-tolerant California.

“What I would love for them to do is contact me and work with me to put out public service messages, not only about what they’re doing, but how people can be like them and be a part of the solution,” McNutt said.

Water officials say that they have installed about 50 of those flow restriction devices to different homes. McNutt says none of those homes belong to celebrities because all of them are cooperating to bring down their water usage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Family says they were scammed twice after 16-year-old dies by suicide

WHEELING, Ill. — A family coping with the death of a loved one has also fallen victim to two financial scams since the tragedy. Daniel Nepo, 16, would have been a senior at Stevenson High School. He died by suicide last Wednesday. A few days later, the family says a fake GoFundMe account was created and […]
Rolling Stone

Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June

Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed to be among the roughly 2,000 customers recently issued “notices of exceedance” for water usage in June by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves the wealthy western Los Angeles County cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village, according to public data obtained by The Los Angeles Times. Per...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheDailyBeast

Celebrities Accused of Water Abuse During Severe California Drought

Shrinking underground aquifers, a stressed Colorado river, and less rain have sent Southern California into a third year of severe drought, as six million residents face some of the stiffest water restrictions in the country. But some of our wealthiest neighbors don’t seem to think the shortage equally applies to them. A Los Angeles Times investigation into water usage through the San Fernando Valley found that 2,000 residents of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, including Sylvester Stallone, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart and Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, were issued “‘notices of excedence’ by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District,” meaning that they had surpassed 150 percent of their allotted water at least four times since the drought was declared. The stars’ excuses ranged from 500 thirsty fruit trees and dry lawns to a broken pool. The 65,000 residents of Las Virgenes consistently use more gallons of water per year than the nearly 4 million residents of Los Angeles, at times even tripling the daily water use per resident in LA, according to data from the investigation.Read it at Los Angeles Times
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Kim Kardashian's two California homes used more than 232,000 excess gallons of water

Living in California is not for the faint of heart. Between the wildfires and droughts alone there is a lot to worry about and to protect against. But Kim Kardashian is blissfully unbothered. The LA Times recently found that the reality TV mogul exceeded her budgeted water by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District by 232,000 gallons in June. She was one of several celebrities issued “notices of exceedance” by the District for exceeding their limit by 150% or more at least four times since a drought emergency was declared at the end of last year. The properties are now potentially subject to the instillation of water flow restriction devices that could turn Kardashian’s luxurious showers into something you’d find at Bonnaroo (could you imagine?!).
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Kevin Hart
The Independent

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen flying commercial after family was criticised for private jet use

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want to follow in the steps of either of her little sisters and is seemingly a bit more aware of her carbon footprint.The Poosh founder made headlines this weekend when she and new husband Travis Barker were spotted on a commercial flight from LAX to Spokane, Washington, reports TMZ. The outlet notes that the duo was seen on an Alaskan Air flight and that Penelope and North were also on board.Kardashian and Barker have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is less than an hour from Spokane by car.While flying commercial is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wasters#Water Rights#Water Meters#Water Usage#Politics State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy