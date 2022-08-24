‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Stars In The American Remake Of A Recent Euro Horror Classic

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘TÁR’ Trailer: Cate Blanchett Stars As A World-Renowned Musician For Director Todd Field
Todd Field has come back into the world of cinema and television for the first time in sixteen years. His last movie, “Little Children,” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay but did not direct anything else until now, with the upcoming release of “TÁR.” The director was, however, attached to multiple projects in between “Little Children” and “TÁR,” but those never came to fruition.
theplaylist.net
Venice Film Festival Preview: 16 Must-See Films To Watch
And just like that, summer is over, and the festival season is about to start. That’s right, blockbuster season is essentially over, and now it’s time for the fall film festival circuit to produce and premiere the film titles that will be vying for Oscars later this year. As always, the Venice Film Festival kicks off the season first, and the 79th edition is as strong as ever, proving that the festival is just as important as France’s Cannes Film Festival, if not more so.
theplaylist.net
‘White Noise’ Trailer: Adam Driver & Grega Gerwig Face The Apocalypse For Noah Baumbach
Now that we are in August, with fall on the immediate horizon, we know what that means: It’s time for prestige pictures from renowned and acclaimed directors to take hold of the moviegoing consciousness. With the honor of having its world premiere as the opening film for the Venice International Film Festival on August 31st, as well as opening the New York Film Festival on September 30th, the new film from writer-director Noah Baumbach can safely fill that bill. Entitled “White Noise,” the first trailer for the film is now available to view online, giving us a glimpse into the newest cinematic concoction of Baumbach.
theplaylist.net
‘BioShock’: Netflix Enlists Director Francis Lawrence & ‘Logan’ Screenwriter Michael Green To Adapt Sci-Fi Horror Video Game
Netflix is developing a live-action film based on the “BioShock” video game franchise. A previous incarnation had been a passion project for filmmaker Gore Verbinski (“Pirates of The Caribbean“) but eventually dissolved before this latest version of the film surfaced. The streaming service has found its writer and director for the sci-fi horror mash-up project.
RELATED PEOPLE
Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck. Article continues below advertisement. “Leah isn’t a fan...
theplaylist.net
‘The End We Start From’: Katherine Waterston To Co-Star With Jodie Comer In Apocalyptic Thriller
British actress Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel“) is set to lead a new London-set apocalypse thriller from director Mahalia Belo (“The Long Song“) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch that is based on the Megan Hunter novel “The End We Start From.” The pic’s script is also being adapted by “Succession” writer Alice Birch and sees characters navigating a mysterious environmental crisis in London as the city becomes submerged by flood waters.
theplaylist.net
‘The Sandman’: Neil Gaiman Reveals He Once Sabotaged A Movie Based On His Comic Because Of Its “Really Stupid” Script
After floundering in development hell for many years, Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” is finally a TV series, thanks to Netflix. And the critical consensus of the show is, well, pretty good? It may be almost too faithful an adaptation, but for those who love the comic, it’s a great take on a project many thought unfilmable. And in this day and age of green-screen movies and TV, isn’t there some solace to be taken in a sprawling fantasy world adapted correctly?
theplaylist.net
‘The Front Room’: Brandy To Star In A24 Horror Film Directed By Eggers Brothers
Robert Eggers and A24 made two massively successful horror movies together: 2015’s “The Witch” and 2019’s “The Lighthouse.” Now A24 wants to see what some of the other Eggers brothers can do behind the camera. READ MORE: A24 Venice First Look: Brendan Fraser In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Without Blood’: Angelina Jolie Embraces The Western In Her Upcoming Film Although It Looks At Violence And Revenge In “Very Different Ways”
It’s difficult to determine precisely what genre Angelina Jolie’s upcoming movie “Without Blood” is. Based on Italian novelist Alessandro Baricco’s novel of the same name, the film follows a young girl over decades as she grabbles with the complex realities of war, trauma, and violence in an unnamed 20th-century country. So, which genre is it? A war film? A modern fable? In Variety’s piece about the upcoming film, Jolie has an answer of her own. “A Western? We’ve embraced that.”
theplaylist.net
‘White Noise’: Noah Baumbach’s New Film Will Feature LCD Soundsystem’s First New Song In Five Years
Brace yourselves, Noah Baumbach fans: “White Noise” has its world premiere in just five days at the Venice Film Festival. Baumbach’s latest also opens up the New York Film Festival this year, too, before it hits Netflix later this year. Netflix still hasn’t provided an official release date for the film, but another bit of news related to “White Noise” should tide everyone over before it arrives.
theplaylist.net
‘Wildwood’: Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali & Awkwafina Headline Massive Voice Cast For Laika’s Upcoming Animated Feature
Since the 2009 release of “Coraline,” Laika has made a name for itself as a legitimate alternative to Pixar for animated feature films. All of their titles, including “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls,” and “Kubu And The Two Strings” are critical darlings. And outside of 2019’s “Missing Link,” all of their films won at the box office, too. Unfortunately, “Missing Link” was a box office bomb, making only $26.6 million off a $102 million budget.
theplaylist.net
‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Trailer: Two Teens Battle Supernatural Forces In ’80s-Set Horror Comedy
High school is hellish in its own way, as one deals with the awkwardness of growing up, going through puberty, and so forth. But it’s friends that help temper that hellishness, their presence a reminder that no one goes through any of it alone. But what if a best friend isn’t just dealing with the usual high school travails but also a full-fledged demonic possession?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
David Fincher At 60: His Detectives, Serial Killers & Infinite Psychological Chess Game [Be Reel Podcast]
Among the dozens of chilling lines delivered by Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton) in “Mindhunter,” one of the most instructive for understanding David Fincher’s filmography is Kemper’s simple definition of the serial killer: “people who hunt other people for a vocation.”. The shockingly blunt description ascribes...
theplaylist.net
‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Sequel In Production Now, Adam Wingard Back To Direct
Odds were against “Godzilla Vs. Kong” being a box office success back in March 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Adam Wingard‘s film fared alright despite its simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The film grossed $470 million against a budget of $155-200 million. In the pandemic era, that’s not too shabby and indeed good enough for a sequel, which Business Wire reports, is now in production.
theplaylist.net
John Boyega Has An Idea Or Two For How ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ Should Have Ended
In December 2019, “The Rise Of Skywalker” wrapped up the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, and the fan and critical response was, at best, an exasperated shrug. After Rian Johnson‘s iconoclastic take on the galaxy far, far away with “The Last Jedi,” J.J. Abrams returned to the director’s chair for “Skywalker” and made arguably the most tedious “Star Wars” film to date. Did anyone like “The Rise Of Skywalker”? Is the film even bad enough to get upset about? These are questions for another time.
theplaylist.net
Veteran Producer Dan Lin In Talks To Become DC’s Kevin Feige, Will Oversee Superhero Arm At Warner Bros.
Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery took over the film, television, and streaming divisions at DC, there had been one big mandate: find the next Kevin Feige to oversee DC Comics projects. After a search to find this unicorn, it looks like the company has found someone to fill that spot.
theplaylist.net
‘The Gorge’: Miles Teller & ‘The Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson Team Up For New Skydance Blockbuster
What a year it’s been for Miles Teller. He’s starred in Paramount+‘s “The Offer” and Joseph Kosinski‘s Netflix film “Spiderhead.” But of course, the real story is Kosinski’s other film this year, “Top: Gun Maverick,” which just passed $1.4 billion at the global box office. “Maverick” is now the highest-grossing film Paramount has ever made, the highest-grossing one in Tom Cruise‘s filmography, and currently sits #12 all-time for the highest-grossing movies of all time. Also, spoiler alert: critics loved it, too.
theplaylist.net
‘Padre Pio’: Shia LeBeouf Says He Contemplated Suicide Before He Converted To Catholicism
Shia LeBeouf makes his acting comeback at the Venice Film Festival this year in Abel Ferrara‘s “Padre Pio.” That makes LeBeouf’s term as persona non grata in the movie industry after his ex-girlfriend Tahliah Barnett (aka: FKA Twigs) sued him for sexual battery and assault less than two years. But is LeBeouf back in Hollywood’s good graces yet? Not quite. The trial between him and Barnett doesn’t start until next April. In the meantime, though, “Padre Pio” is a good place to start for the actor’s attempt at a redemption arc, especially given Ferrara’s history at the Venice Lido.
theplaylist.net
Shia LaBeouf Acknowledges FKA Twigs’ Abuse Accusations: “I Hurt That Woman”
Shia LaBeouf’s comeback campaign has seemingly begun. His first film in two years—since the allegations actor/artist FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) made against him about mental, physical, and violent abuse—“Padre Pio” directed by Abel Ferrara, is about to premiere at Venice and LaBeouf, who has been mostly quiet ever since the accusations, is finally breaking his silence. Apart from firing back at “Don’t Worry Darling” director Olivia Wilde and the implications that he was fired from her film—he alleges he was not—LaBeouf has conducted an interview with a priest, claiming he has found religion and was suicidal after the FKA Twigs story become public. Now he’s appeared on the new podcast of his friend and fellow actor Jon Bernthal.
theplaylist.net
‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Leaving The HBO Show With “A Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye”
Fans of “Euphoria” already know they’ll get a third season of Sam Levinson‘s hit show, thanks to HBO renewing the series in February. And while the next season is probably a couple of years away, there’s already one member of the ensemble cast who won’t be returning.
Comments / 0