‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Stars In The American Remake Of A Recent Euro Horror Classic

Now that we are in August, with fall on the immediate horizon, we know what that means: It’s time for prestige pictures from renowned and acclaimed directors to take hold of the moviegoing consciousness. With the honor of having its world premiere as the opening film for the Venice International Film Festival on August 31st, as well as opening the New York Film Festival on September 30th, the new film from writer-director Noah Baumbach can safely fill that bill. Entitled “White Noise,” the first trailer for the film is now available to view online, giving us a glimpse into the newest cinematic concoction of Baumbach.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO