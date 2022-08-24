Read full article on original website
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
CloudHQ to invest over $1 billion in new Chaska data center
An architectural rendering of a Cloud HQ data center proposed for Chaska, Minn. Courtesy of Cloud HQ / City of Chaska. A global data center company is moving forward with plans to construct its largest-format complex in the western Twin Cities. A concept plan detailing CloudHQ's proposal to build a...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11
The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
KEYC
Allergies prompt Mankato woman to build new home in an old way
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Peggy Draheim built her home five years ago. She loves this house. Her home is considered low-VOC, which means less off-gassing from surfaces, or release of chemicals into the air. Low-VOC paints have fewer volatile organic compounds; but one of Draheim’s biggest triggers for allergies is...
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
South metro to gain another Life Time Fitness in 2024
An architectural rendering of a Life Time Fitness planned to open in Rosemount, Minn. in 2024. Courtesy of City of Rosemount. The Twin Cities' suburbs are set to gain another Life Time Fitness complex in 2024. The Rosemount City Council approved plans this month for the 108,900-square-foot facility to be...
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Byllesby dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity
Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Hastings Star Gazette
MNDOT puts Highway 61 Corridor project concepts on display for Hastings
Highway 61 could look much different in the coming years, according to concepts presented by the Minnesota Department of Transportation at an open house last week. Roundabouts, a median through town and fewer access points to side streets were some of the concepts. Probably the most drastic change would be...
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
Police: Man who robbed Mall of America with loaded AR-15-style rifle has no criminal history
Authorities in Bloomington say a Woodbury man who robbed Mall of America on Friday with a loaded AR-15-style rifle had a valid permit to carry and no criminal history. During a press conference Friday afternoon, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commended mall security and police for their quick work in arresting the suspect without incident. There were no injuries reported.
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor.
Security team tackles suspect after armed robbery at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Mall of America security team tackled an armed suspect Friday afternoon after he swiped a toy from a kiosk and attempted to rob athletic jerseys from a hat store. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Woodbury man, was apprehended after someone noticed him walking inside the mall with an "AR-15-style rifle" and called security. A team quickly responded, cleared the immediate area and apprehended the man outside the Lids store. According to Hodges, the mall was not immediately put into lockdown as authorities did not want to...
