ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Safety Check! How to keep your iOS devices stalker free

Apple makes it easy for anyone to offer their close friends and family access to their iPhone. You can set people as your emergency contacts, keep them informed of your whereabouts, and more. The same goes for your installed apps, many of which have permission to read a ton of your data and access your sensors like your location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 event: 5 things Apple must announce or I don’t want it

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 14 event is upon us! Wow, where does the time go? It seems like just yesterday I was ranting about how the iPhone 13 upgrades suck, and just like that, we’re already trekking into iPhone 14 territory — let’s hope I don’t feel compelled to write another “Apple, your upgrades aren’t cutting it!” piece.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

PS5 price hike confirmed — it's going to hurt your wallet

The price of the PS5 is going up, due to the “global economic environment” and “high inflation rates.”. In a PlayStation blog post (opens in new tab) by CEO Jim Ryan, the cost of both the Digital Edition and Disc Edition of Sony’s latest console is set to go up by up to 10% in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada — creating another wrinkle in the whole rigmarole of trying to get a PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit Charge#Google Apps#Fitbit Versa 4#Google Maps#Google Wallet#Hiit#Crossfit#Fitbit Premium
laptopmag.com

Anker Soundcore Space A40 review: The price is right

The Soundcore Space A40s pack stellar sound, powerful ANC and a beefy battery life at a reasonable price, to make Anker’s best true wireless earbuds yet and a serious option for listeners of all genres. Pros. +. Impressive sound quality. +. Stellar noise cancellation and transparency. +. Great call...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

The iPhone 14 event invite is space-themed — is it a clue about a cool new feature?

The official iPhone 14 event invite says, "Far out," adding a negative-space design of the Apple logo with an intergalactic theme. The Cupertino-based tech giant has never been alien — heh, heh — to being the star of conversation in the tech world, but this cosmic-themed invite is causing an eruption of speculation. Is this celestial creation a clue about the iPhone 14's upcoming new features?
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Hunter Biden's laptop: Which one did he own?

"Hunter Biden's laptop" are three words that have been trending on Google, social media platforms, and dinner tables across America (especially if your family is prone to breaking etiquette rules regarding political discussions). Don't worry! We're not here to dive into the contentious discourse surrounding the US President's son — there are plenty of news platforms that have that covered.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 hits new price low of $499 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook 713 with 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU is one of the best convertible laptops for students. One epic back to school deal offers this top-rated 2-in-1 for just under $500. Right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU is just...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
laptopmag.com

Honor 70 hands-on review

The Honor 70 has just been announced, and it looks set to make good on some key features the company needed to improve from its previous phones. With a beefed up camera system, a larger battery, some welcome tweaks to the UI, and decent mid-range specs, Honor is keen to deliver mainstream phone users an attractive package.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Intel Gamer Days 2022: Best deals and giveaways

Intel Gamer Days 2022 is rolling out 11 days of exciting deals and Twitch streams. Whether you're stocking up on back to school gear or looking for your next daily driver, listen up. Now is the time to take advantage of fantastic Intel gaming deals. To celebrate Intel Gamer Days...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 GPU hits lowest price yet — now $600 off

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is our favorite premium gaming laptop. With Intel Gamer Days now upon us, there's no better time to snatch one up for less. Microsoft currently offers the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with RTX 3070 GPU (opens in new tab) for $2,099. Normally, it commands a price of $2,699, so that's $600 in savings and its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals from the sale.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy