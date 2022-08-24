Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
Safety Check! How to keep your iOS devices stalker free
Apple makes it easy for anyone to offer their close friends and family access to their iPhone. You can set people as your emergency contacts, keep them informed of your whereabouts, and more. The same goes for your installed apps, many of which have permission to read a ton of your data and access your sensors like your location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 event: 5 things Apple must announce or I don’t want it
Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 14 event is upon us! Wow, where does the time go? It seems like just yesterday I was ranting about how the iPhone 13 upgrades suck, and just like that, we’re already trekking into iPhone 14 territory — let’s hope I don’t feel compelled to write another “Apple, your upgrades aren’t cutting it!” piece.
laptopmag.com
Google Chrome to add new security feature — use your laptop's fingerprint reader to view credit card details
Some Google Chrome users excessively rely on the browser's autofill function to the point where they often forget their credentials (guilty!). Fortunately, you can easily decrypt the passwords stored in Chrome by inputting your laptop's four-digit PIN (or your Google password if you're using a Chromebook). According to an experimental...
laptopmag.com
PS5 price hike confirmed — it's going to hurt your wallet
The price of the PS5 is going up, due to the “global economic environment” and “high inflation rates.”. In a PlayStation blog post (opens in new tab) by CEO Jim Ryan, the cost of both the Digital Edition and Disc Edition of Sony’s latest console is set to go up by up to 10% in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada — creating another wrinkle in the whole rigmarole of trying to get a PlayStation 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laptopmag.com
Anker Soundcore Space A40 review: The price is right
The Soundcore Space A40s pack stellar sound, powerful ANC and a beefy battery life at a reasonable price, to make Anker’s best true wireless earbuds yet and a serious option for listeners of all genres. Pros. +. Impressive sound quality. +. Stellar noise cancellation and transparency. +. Great call...
laptopmag.com
The iPhone 14 event invite is space-themed — is it a clue about a cool new feature?
The official iPhone 14 event invite says, "Far out," adding a negative-space design of the Apple logo with an intergalactic theme. The Cupertino-based tech giant has never been alien — heh, heh — to being the star of conversation in the tech world, but this cosmic-themed invite is causing an eruption of speculation. Is this celestial creation a clue about the iPhone 14's upcoming new features?
laptopmag.com
Hunter Biden's laptop: Which one did he own?
"Hunter Biden's laptop" are three words that have been trending on Google, social media platforms, and dinner tables across America (especially if your family is prone to breaking etiquette rules regarding political discussions). Don't worry! We're not here to dive into the contentious discourse surrounding the US President's son — there are plenty of news platforms that have that covered.
laptopmag.com
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 hits new price low of $499 at Best Buy
The Acer Chromebook 713 with 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU is one of the best convertible laptops for students. One epic back to school deal offers this top-rated 2-in-1 for just under $500. Right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU is just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
Honor 70 hands-on review
The Honor 70 has just been announced, and it looks set to make good on some key features the company needed to improve from its previous phones. With a beefed up camera system, a larger battery, some welcome tweaks to the UI, and decent mid-range specs, Honor is keen to deliver mainstream phone users an attractive package.
laptopmag.com
Intel Gamer Days 2022: Best deals and giveaways
Intel Gamer Days 2022 is rolling out 11 days of exciting deals and Twitch streams. Whether you're stocking up on back to school gear or looking for your next daily driver, listen up. Now is the time to take advantage of fantastic Intel gaming deals. To celebrate Intel Gamer Days...
laptopmag.com
Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 GPU hits lowest price yet — now $600 off
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is our favorite premium gaming laptop. With Intel Gamer Days now upon us, there's no better time to snatch one up for less. Microsoft currently offers the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with RTX 3070 GPU (opens in new tab) for $2,099. Normally, it commands a price of $2,699, so that's $600 in savings and its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals from the sale.
Comments / 0