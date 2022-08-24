The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is our favorite premium gaming laptop. With Intel Gamer Days now upon us, there's no better time to snatch one up for less. Microsoft currently offers the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with RTX 3070 GPU (opens in new tab) for $2,099. Normally, it commands a price of $2,699, so that's $600 in savings and its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals from the sale.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO