IGN
The Death of Superman: DC Revisits the Iconic Crossover 30 Years Later
If you’re a comics fan of a certain age, The Death of Superman remains a watershed moment in fandom. The 1992 storyline that killed the Man of Steel broke sales records and sparked enough mainstream media coverage to fill two Fortresses of Solitude – and one memorable SNL skit. To this day, it remains a flashpoint for discussions about whether ‘events’ are good or bad for the industry.
IGN
Paddy Considine Says House of the Dragon Childbirth Scene Was Even More Brutal and Emotional to Shoot
The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon’s first episode The Heirs of the Dragon. House of the Dragon premiered on August 22 and old fans of the Game of Thrones series and prospective viewers flocked to check out the new HBO show. The first episode features all elements that one would come to expect from the prequel, as it introduces the setting and the main characters.
IGN
Shazam! And Aquaman Sequels Delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery Again
If you thought the mess at Warner Bros. Discovery was all but over, well think again. In a not so surprising change, two tentpole DC movies have been delayed significantly, as it seems like the studio doesn't have the cash reserve to push these films with marketing and distribution prowess.
IGN
Netflix’s Resident Evil Cancelled After Only One Season
Netflix has cancelled its Resident Evils series just after one season. The company is not going to renew the live-action adaptation of the survival horror video game series by Capcom, Deadline reports. The show debuted on the streaming platform on July 14 consisting of eight episodes in its first season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
IGN
Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With WB Discovery Execs to Save The Flash
Ezra Miller has been on an apology tour over the past couple weeks, with their latest stop reportedly being a meeting with the heads of the Warner Bros. film division. THR reports that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, met with WB film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, where they reportedly apologized for bringing negative attention to the The Flash. Miller also reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to the movie, which has been rumored to be under threat amid a flurry of controversy surrounding the actor.
IGN
Immunizing Horn Charm
The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Clarifying Horn Charm
The Clarifying Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost attributes when worn. It has one upgraded version, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1. An accoutrement worn by the ancestral followers. Raises focus. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation Guide
Tower of Fantasy has a rich, open world that players are encouraged to explore. Exploration of these lands will grand you gold, currency, and even currencies you can use to roll for the game's gacha. Once you explore a little bit, you'd find yourself in the midst of a bunch of puzzles that are scattered around the world. One of such puzzles is the constellation puzzle.
IGN
Harvestella Unicorn Boss Fight and Exploration Gameplay
A beautiful Harvestella cutscene leads into an action-packed boss fight against a Unicorn. See the Harvestella story unfold with the Unicorn in this Harvestella gameplay which shows off the job class system. This Harvestella commentary is from the Nintendo Treehouse August 2022 presentation.
IGN
High on Life
High on Life - Xbox Booth Game Overview | gamescom 2022. High on Life from Justin Roiland has you taking the seat of an aimless Teenager fending off Aliens who consider humans the greatest drug in the galaxy. We get some additional insight from the team behind this fever dream.
IGN
GoldenEra Review
GoldenEra is now available on digital. If you’re reading this GoldenEra review, then you — like myself — probably spent entire summer vacations, endless Saturday nights, and chilly snow days playing Rare's GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo 64. The console first-person shooter changed at-home gaming forever, paving the way for FPS titans like Halo: Combat Evolved and Call of Duty. Documentarian Drew Roller charts the history of Goldeneye 007's renegade developers, immense popularity, and everlasting legacies by interviewing everyone from Rare creators to IGN gaming journalists (I spy Peer Schneider). It's not exceptionally groundbreaking for the format, but as a niche video game doc about one of the N64's most iconic cartridges? GoldenEra shoots straight and clears its missions.
IGN
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 is the third optional sub-mission in the Royal Garden. The goal of this mission is to escape the Laboratory and get back to the Royal Garden. Check out our walkthrough for Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 below:. Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1...
IGN
Atomic Heart
Atomic Heart gets a fresh, brutal new trailer, showcasing combat and more from this upcoming first-person shooter game. Check it out to see various enemies meet their end. Atomic Heart is heading to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Game Pass, and PC.
IGN
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
IGN
Longtail Cat Talisman
The Longtail Cat Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can redice fall damage when worn. A brooch depicting Lacrima, the long-tailed cat. Renders the wearer immune to fall damage. However, it cannot prevent falling to one's death. Lacrima features in the fables of Raya Lucaria, in which she is described as a faerie cat who was fond of playing in the great bell tower.
CATS・
IGN
Sword of Milos
The Sword of Milos is one of the greatsword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sinister greatsword fashioned from a giant's backbone. Metes out wounds like a lopsided saw-blade, and restores some FP upon defeating an enemy. Milos was undersized for a giant, and was viewed as sullied and terribly grotesque." Default...
IGN
Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Video Review
Reviewed by Dan Stapleton. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed does a fine job of updating the 2006 original to look like a modern game, but that game was a fairly unambitious sequel that didn’t do much to evolve its gameplay. And while I’d be fine with a somewhat repetitive story that breaks up its missions with comedy, this is some solid C+ material that only occasionally lands a chuckle – and more often some serious cringes. Split-screen co-op makes it more enjoyable to blast through and combat does eventually get tougher when bulkier enemies join the fray, but by and large it’s more of the same B-movie sci-fi homage without a lot of brain-popping new ideas.
IGN
The Devil in Me Lurks in the Shadows of Resident Evil - gamescom 2022
Jessie Buckley has been no stranger to running away from dangerous men in the dark this year. This time, the setting is a modern recreation of infamous 19th century serial killer H.H. Holmes’ murder castle, as the Devil in the White City changes address to The Devil in Me. The final installment in season one of Supermassive Games’ Dark Pictures Anthology looks set to be its most intriguing entry yet - not only shining a light on real-world macabre history, but lurking in the shadows of fictional horror milestones such as Resident Evil and Saw.
