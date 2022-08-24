Read full article on original website
How to Get Free Nintendo Switch Online with Splatoon 3 Demo
Splatoon 3 is inkoming in just a couple of weeks, and ahead of its launch, Nintendo is showcasing the Splatfest World Premiere Demo on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. PT. This demo will allow players to participate in the Splatfest (the Splatoon franchise’s signature event) and the newly introduced Tricolor Turf War battles. This is primarily an online event and therefore requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play. However, those without an NSO membership can still download the demo and play online for free!
GoldenEra Review
GoldenEra is now available on digital. If you’re reading this GoldenEra review, then you — like myself — probably spent entire summer vacations, endless Saturday nights, and chilly snow days playing Rare's GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo 64. The console first-person shooter changed at-home gaming forever, paving the way for FPS titans like Halo: Combat Evolved and Call of Duty. Documentarian Drew Roller charts the history of Goldeneye 007's renegade developers, immense popularity, and everlasting legacies by interviewing everyone from Rare creators to IGN gaming journalists (I spy Peer Schneider). It's not exceptionally groundbreaking for the format, but as a niche video game doc about one of the N64's most iconic cartridges? GoldenEra shoots straight and clears its missions.
Pony Express Missions
The Pony Express Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022
Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022 arrives on August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. The Pokemon Go Fest 2022: Finale is a special global event that will feature Ultra Beasts, Shaymin Sky Forme, exclusive raids, a free experience for players, and more!. All players can participate...
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 is the third optional sub-mission in the Royal Garden. The goal of this mission is to escape the Laboratory and get back to the Royal Garden. Check out our walkthrough for Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 below:. Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1...
Minecraft Legends Gameplay Overview - Gamescom 2022
Minecraft Legends is a real-time action strategy game based on the widely-popular sandbox game. Mojang's Dennis Ries and Magnus Nedfors show off gameplay and talk a bit more about the decision to make Minecraft Legends a real-time action game.
Amazon EA Acquisition Rumors Spark Confusion
Video game industry media was sent into a tailspin earlier today, August 26, after a USA Today report claimed Amazon was planning to make an offer to purchase publishing giant EA. Conflicting reports have now emerged from CNBC, however, that say there are no acquisition plans in place. USA Today's...
FIFA・
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
Dagger Talisman
The Dagger Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that enhances critical hits while worn and is found beyond an Imp-sealed fog door in Volcano Manor. A talisman depicting a dagger and a surgeon. Enhances critical hits. The white-garbed field surgeons come to the aid of friend and foe alike by dealing a final deadly thrust to spare them from the prolonged agony of a mortal wound. A sense of mercy is a catalyst for bloodlust.
Crimson Amber Medallion
The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
Gamescom 2022: The Best Stuff We’ve Seen So Far
From the bloodiest to the bloody brilliant, these are the very best things we've seen at Gamescom 2022 so far. We'll be adding to this feature as we see and play more games as the show goes on, so be sure to come back throughout the week!. Dead Island 2...
Corsair Made a 45-Inch Gaming Monitor You Can Bend With Your Hands
Corsair has announced a new gaming monitor, the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240, which has an interesting (albeit niche) feature: you can physically bend the display with your hands. My first immediate thought when seeing the announcement was, "How is this possible??" According to Corsair, thanks to LG's W-OLED display technology and close collaboration with LG, the company was able to create the monitor. Of course, this would not be the first time a concept was created; LG created a 48-inch bendable TV prototype and demoed it at CES 2021.
Atomic Heart
Atomic Heart gets a fresh, brutal new trailer, showcasing combat and more from this upcoming first-person shooter game. Check it out to see various enemies meet their end. Atomic Heart is heading to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Game Pass, and PC.
Genshin Impact Dendro Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while.
Xbox's Humble Game Pass - Sizzle Reel
Xbox showed off a variety of indie games at Gamescom, and they're all coming day and date to game pass. Between shooters like Prodeus, farming sims like Coral Island, and even rhythm action games like Infinite Guitars, Game Pass has a lot to offer on the indie front.
Lightning Scorpion Charm
The Lightning Scorpion Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can increase damage when worn. A talisman carried by assassins who strike unseen. Patterned on a scorpion freshly shed of its exoskeleton, its claws seizing a heart that sparks with lightning. Raises lightning attack power, but lowers damage negation.
Harvestella Unicorn Boss Fight and Exploration Gameplay
A beautiful Harvestella cutscene leads into an action-packed boss fight against a Unicorn. See the Harvestella story unfold with the Unicorn in this Harvestella gameplay which shows off the job class system. This Harvestella commentary is from the Nintendo Treehouse August 2022 presentation.
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works | gamescom 2022. The Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water?
Sword of Milos
The Sword of Milos is one of the greatsword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sinister greatsword fashioned from a giant's backbone. Metes out wounds like a lopsided saw-blade, and restores some FP upon defeating an enemy. Milos was undersized for a giant, and was viewed as sullied and terribly grotesque." Default...
Deal Alert: Score the New 2022 65″ LG Evo C2 OLED 4K TV for $1796.99
Note this deal expires today, August 26. Woot is offering the lowest price we've seen for the new 2022 LG evo C2 65" 4K OLED Smart TV. This best-in-class TV normally retails for $2499.99. We've seen it for as low as $1996.99, but Woot has it today for only $1796.99 after an extra $100 off instant discount that is applied during checkout. Amazon Prime members get free shipping.
