BBC

Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor jailed for raping girl

A former councillor who raped a girl under the age of 16 has been jailed for nine years. Randy Conteh, 63, resigned as an independent councillor at Stoke-on-Trent City Council in May 2021 after 19 years at the local authority. Derby Crown Court heard he "derailed" the victim's life with...
BBC

Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says

A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. WestJet apologised, but said special arrangements were not made with the...
BBC

Son stole £1.5m from his mother for London shopping sprees

A son "plundered" more than £1.5 million from his wealthy elderly mother, leaving her little for her own care, a court has heard. Jonathan Feld, 62, allegedly moved £1.3m of Hannah Feld's money to a joint Swiss bank account before emptying it into his own account. Southwark Crown...
BBC

Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC

Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang

A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
BBC

Sudbury 'bags of bones' investigators release new image

A photo has been released of a pair police want to find two years after the remains of a man were discovered in two bin bags in a river. The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry. The couple...
BBC

Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash

A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said. Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday. West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were...
BBC

Police dog Finn and owner's bond 'unbreakable'

A recent study by Japanese researchers suggests dogs can cry tears of joy when their owners come home after a day at work. The tears are thought to deepen the bond between dogs and their owners. But how deep can that bond become?. PC Dave Wardell has an unbreakable bond...
BBC

Lake District death: Appeal after walker dies at Surprise View

A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, who was aged in her 70s, fell at about 18:15 BST on Friday, and was pronounced dead at the scene on Surprise View, Borrowdale, police said. Emergency teams, including an air ambulance and mountain rescue volunteers, had...
BBC

Man and woman charged after right-wing extremism probe

A man and a woman from Yorkshire have been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police have said. Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, were held after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE). Mr Reynolds, from Sheffield, faces 10 terror...
BBC

Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff

A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
BBC

Bristol Man jailed after trying to gouge PC's eye

A man has been jailed for more than seven years after attempting to gouge the eye of a police officer. James Wilson, 33, of Albert Road, Hanham, Bristol assaulted PC Luke Watson when he was detained for driving under the influence. Officers were called at roughly 17:00 GMT on 22...
BBC

Three parents on the 'black hole' of child suicide

When three fathers set off to walk 300 miles in memory of their daughters, they hoped to raise a few thousand pounds for charity. They ended up raising more than £800,000, and also helped many other bereaved parents. The BBC has spoken to a mother and two fathers who reached out to them.
BBC

Cost of living: Churches warn that people face impossible choices

The leaders of Ireland's largest churches have called for urgent government support to address the cost of living crisis. They said they were concerned by what they were seeing on the ground and warned spiralling costs were forcing people to make impossible choices. The leaders also said they were concerned...
