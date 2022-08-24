Read full article on original website
Witness tamperer wanted by Minnehaha County Sheriff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Witness tampering is a crime that will have the authorities looking for you. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Cassandra Kay Grant who is wanted for Witness Tampering. Grant, 36, is five foot six and weighs 305...
Moody County Sheriff’s Department preparing to welcome a new member
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Moody County Sheriff’s Department is soon to add a new member. The department posted on its Facebook page that a grant was applied for and granted toward assisting in the purchase of a K-9. Spike made a trip across the ocean from Europe and is now in the United States. He’s expected to be in Flandreau in the upcoming week.
