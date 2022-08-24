ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Yelich, Woodruff spark Brewers to 7-0 victory over Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers beat up on the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen to turn a pitchers’ duel into a rout. Yelich went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer, Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat the Cubs 7-0 on Saturday night. The Brewers won for just the ninth time in the last 24 games as they try to move back into playoff position. “We’ve just got to keep going,” Yelich said. “It’s been a tough couple of weeks for us, but we’re not out of it by any means. It can start at any time. You never know which day or night it’s going to be.” After Woodruff and Chicago’s Drew Smyly kept the game scoreless through six innings, the Brewers broke through in the bottom of the seventh with four runs off reliever Rowan Wick (4-7).
Tampa Bay Times

Preseason finale offers little clarity in battle for Bucs' last receiver spots

They arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis eager to distinguish themselves in the competition for the final one or two receiver spots on the Bucs’ depth chart. But instead of creating separation, the assemblage of candidates created more confusion as to just whom the team will retain. None...
