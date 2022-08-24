ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
treksplorer.com

10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Hopefully these stands get pretty packed': Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The oldest operating motorsports venue in the United States, the Milwaukee Mile, sits quiet for most of the year. Sunday, the historic oval located at State Fair Park will roar to life as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Big 8 Late Model Series and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all take to the track with the hope of adding their name to an extensive list of Milwaukee Mile winners.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit the Walworth County Fair!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head a couple of hours north as John chats with Melody Judge, Marketing Director, and Larry Gaffey, General Manager, Walworth County Fairgrounds, about the upcoming Walworth County Fair! Melody and Larry talk about the unique foods you can find at the fair, their famous pickle contest, the live entertainment this year, how you can see the largest demolition derby in Wisconsin, the new combine rides, how much it costs to attend the fair, and why it’s best to visit the fair over a couple of days. Remember, Bee Happy!
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson

MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
EDEN, WI
wuwm.com

The story behind Fox Point's name and historical street signs

Bubbler Talk question asker Michelle Mullen started teaching at Stormonth School in the affluent village of Fox Point, Wisconsin 10 years ago. For just as long, she’s wondered: "Where did Fox Point get its name, and who designed the fancy signs?" Village President Douglas Frazer says some residents think...
FOX POINT, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 26, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Quite a bit of rain across Washington County on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Chime in with your rainfall total. Skies cleared in the afternoon, just in time for a couple of ribbon cuttings. One was at Ozaukee Christian School in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
