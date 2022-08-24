Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
CBS 58
'Hopefully these stands get pretty packed': Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The oldest operating motorsports venue in the United States, the Milwaukee Mile, sits quiet for most of the year. Sunday, the historic oval located at State Fair Park will roar to life as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Big 8 Late Model Series and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all take to the track with the hope of adding their name to an extensive list of Milwaukee Mile winners.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
Best of the Midwest: Visit the Walworth County Fair!
Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head a couple of hours north as John chats with Melody Judge, Marketing Director, and Larry Gaffey, General Manager, Walworth County Fairgrounds, about the upcoming Walworth County Fair! Melody and Larry talk about the unique foods you can find at the fair, their famous pickle contest, the live entertainment this year, how you can see the largest demolition derby in Wisconsin, the new combine rides, how much it costs to attend the fair, and why it’s best to visit the fair over a couple of days. Remember, Bee Happy!
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard
Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
RELATED PEOPLE
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
Mequon dog trainer named to canine version of Olympics
Rachel Evers will be competing for Team USA in the equivalent of the Olympics for dog agility tournaments.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson
MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Here’s a list of church and community fairs and festivals in the Milwaukee area in summer 2022
Get daily updates on the Packers during the season. GERMANfest: Entertainment, cultural history, food and beverages, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 25; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 26-27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 28. 5th Ave. and Walnut, downtown West Bend. St. Matthias Parish: Festival, 4-11 p.m. Aug. 26; 2-11 p.m. Aug. 27; noon-7...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
UPMATTERS
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuwm.com
The story behind Fox Point's name and historical street signs
Bubbler Talk question asker Michelle Mullen started teaching at Stormonth School in the affluent village of Fox Point, Wisconsin 10 years ago. For just as long, she’s wondered: "Where did Fox Point get its name, and who designed the fancy signs?" Village President Douglas Frazer says some residents think...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI
August 26, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Quite a bit of rain across Washington County on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Chime in with your rainfall total. Skies cleared in the afternoon, just in time for a couple of ribbon cuttings. One was at Ozaukee Christian School in...
Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago teens found safe
Authorities issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 14-year-old Zara Sindler. She has been missing since Aug. 22 in Mukwonago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County nature preserve twice the size of Lion’s Den Gorge
Cedar Gorge, a nature preserve almost twice the size of Lion's Den Gorge in Grafton is in the works in Ozaukee County. The land is expected to be in the hands of the county by the end of September.
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0