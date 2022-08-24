Read full article on original website
Life in Iowa Weekly Coffee Hour
Starting Aug. 26 (through Dec. 2), Life in Iowa (part of International Student and Scholar Services) and International Student Support and Engagement invite international students and scholars at the University of Iowa to join them for a weekly coffee hour every Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at T.Spoons coffee shop (located in University Capitol Centre). Enjoy an afternoon coffee and engage in casual conversations with students, staff, and faculty from across campus on different topics, ranging from adjusting to life in a new country and friendships to rules of the workplace.
Here’s what University of Iowa students think about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
For University of Iowa fourth-year student Mikeala Hoover, President Joe Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan – which forgives up to $20,000 in debt for some borrowers – is not enough. “You should be forgiven for all student debt, not just $20,000 and not just for certain...
2nd grade class at Wilkins Elementary make decorations for their teacher's wedding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandi Hamdorf, a 2nd grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in the Linn-Mar Community School District got married over the summer. Now Mrs. Rickhard, her first second grade class at the school wanted to help with decorations. Found all over the tables were drawings and letters...
Bettendorf High School students asked what pronouns they prefer for class and what pronouns they want shared with parents
Students at Bettendorf High School were given a survey that asks what name and pronouns they want to be called in the classroom and what name and pronouns they want the teacher to use around their parents. The survey has reportedly been given by multiple teachers. One parent told The...
Discover Study Abroad
Would you like to study abroad during your time at the University of Iowa, but don't know where to start? Attend our weekly Virtual Discover Study Abroad info sessions to learn how study abroad works and find the right international opportunity for you!. Discover Study Abroad sessions are the first...
Stanley Museum of Art Opening Celebration
Join us as we celebrate the opening of our new building!. The 3–4 p.m. dedication on Aug. 26 will include remarks from UI President Barbara Wilson and Stanley Museum of Art Director Lauren Lessing. If you are not able to attend in person, the dedication will be streamed live...
Student loan forgiveness: What you need to know
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most borrowers who still owe on their student loans will have that debt forgiven. President Biden made that announcement Wednesday afternoon, fulfilling a campaign promise leading up to the 2020 Presidential election. Many people may have the question ‘so what now?’. ”This is just...
“Clash at Kinnick” T-shirts raising money for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Liberty and City High are coming together for more than just a football game Friday night. The two schools helped put together a T-shirt fundraise, and five dollars from every order will be donated to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Brian Miller from The...
Fall Theatre Auditions, Callbacks, Casting
Fall 2022 auditions will be held Aug. 25-26, with callbacks on Aug. 27-28. For details on times and location, visit the Department of Theatre Arts Auditions web page. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Iowa City high schools do the Iowa Wave in 'Clash at Kinnick'
Iowa City High School and Iowa City Liberty High School met on the gridiron under the lights at Kinnick Stadium Friday night for the ‘Clash at Kinnick.’. Fans packed the stands for the prep game, even taking part in the Iowa Wave pregame. The teams also both ran out of the tunnel to AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” another classic Iowa football tradition.
East Moline Hosting Iron And Grain Makers Market Today
Come on out for some fun Saturday, August 27th from 9:00-2:00 in East Moline at Iron + Grain Boutiques and Iron + Grain Coffee House for our August Makers Market!. This one-day FREE family-friendly event features a shopping from dozens of local makers and small businesses and live music from Bo Orrin + Angela Meyer!
Daytona Beach Iowa Club at Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR would like to invite University of Iowa alumni, fans, and friends to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Daytona Beach Iowa Club's scholarship fund to support University of Iowa students from the Daytona Beach area. For...
Iowa City Liberty wins ‘Clash at Kinnick’ in first high school game at Kinnick Stadium since 1980
Friday night’s “Clash at Kinnick” was everything Graham Beckman dreamed of and more. In his first high school start, the junior quarterback threw for three touchdowns, ran for another, and he did it all at what most Iowa residents deem their football mecca. His Liberty Lightning upset...
Food storage hacks that could cause harm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The latest viral TikTok trend is a tip for keeping avocados “fresh” by submerging them in water and storing them in the refrigerator until you are ready to eat them. That prompted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to release a warning about the health risks associated with it.
College of Pharmacy Baseball Alumni Event (Milwaukee vs Cubs)
Dean Donald E. Letendre invites you and a guest to join him for a night of baseball (Milwaukee vs. Cubs)!. *Ticket includes entrance to the park, and food and beverages. More info/registration: https://pharmacy.uiowa.edu/about/alumni_event. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person...
Petition launched to derail the train merger
Some people in Davenport are now fighting to prevent a big railroad merger. This after Davenport City Council agreed to a $10 million deal with Canadian Pacific. Michelle Russell of Davenport launched a petition drive hoping to derail the merger. The petition is called “Stop the Train.”. Opponents are...
All-Iowa Picnic in Portland, Oregon
Calling all Iowans in the Portland area for this family friendly event! Please join us for a potluck picnic at Columbia Park. We’ll have representatives from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University alumni clubs as well as goodies from other Iowa colleges. Check out the Portland Iowa...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
The Pants Predicts: The Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022
College football is back! Well, almost back. And with the Hawkeyes set to take the field in just over a week for their season opener in Kinnick against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, it’s time for our staff to do as we’ve asked all of you to do over the last week and put our own predictions on paper to be laughed at come season’s end.
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
