khn.org

Amid Money Headaches, Americans Are Skipping Therapy

A report in the Wall Street Journal covers how medical expenses for therapy are impacting the U.S. during this time of inflation. Also: sugar substitutes' impact on blood glucose, a link between spirituality and heart health for Black Americans, tattoo ink worries, and more. When Katie Dunn skipped a therapy...
Community Hospitals Hit Disproportionately By Covid: Study

A new study into "downstream" health care impacts of covid shows how community hospitals were more severely hit by central line-associated bloodstream infections and other care-associated infections during the pandemic. Also: Becker's reports on the best hospitals to work for in each state. A new analysis of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)...
