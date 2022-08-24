ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

milwaukeemag.com

How These Falcons Came Back From the Brink of Extinction in Wisconsin

The birds inside the beige pet carrier are quiet until the door opens. With a gloved hand, Greg Septon reaches inside and pulls out a bewildered peregrine falcon chick just about three weeks old. It resembles a giant cotton ball, coated in all-white fluff, with cartoonishly long feet and a beak too big for its head.
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
treksplorer.com

10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Lizard Mound State Park in Town of Farmington to receive $290,000 grant for improvements | By Ricky Kubicek

Town of Farmington, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will receive a $290,000 grant from the National Park Service Semiquincentennial Grant Program for site enhancements at Lizard Mound State Park in Washington County. The Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the...
Q985

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday

MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
pleasantviewrealty.com

1730 North 4th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

UPMATTERS

9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital

wtmj.com

5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28

It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
wearegreenbay.com

One Wisconsin school's policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
thecentersquare.com

Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
