Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
'The Middle Half' will come to a close this October (2022)
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Over 15 years ago, Miles and Melinda Tate felt that Murfreesboro needed a half marathon to springboard the running community. Since that time, the Murfreesboro Half Marathon (“The Middle Half”) has been a fixture in our community with the focus on the health and well-being of runners from all over Tennessee and beyond. Many of you have your own inspirational stories and can attest that this race has been an amazing event with lots of memories for everyone.
wgnsradio.com
Public Invited to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9th
(MURFREESBORO) The public is encouraged to attend the 21st Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony starting at 9:00 o'clock Friday morning, September 9, 2022. The event will take place in front of the 9/11 Memorial at the Rutherford County Sheriff's office, 940 New Salem Highway. Outline of Activities. Tennessee Army National Guard...
wgnsradio.com
Life Is Fragile, and You Never Know How Others Might Impact You!
(MURFREESBORO) You never know how someone might impact your life. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Engineer Benjamin Honeycutt says he owes his life to Matt Blansett, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective who died Tuesday (8/23/2022) in a helicopter crash. Honeycutt was in a near-fatal car crash 23 years ago...
wgnsradio.com
Fifth Veteran Impact Celebration supports effort of MTSU Daniels Center
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — It was a night to recognize veterans, Middle Tennessee State University student veterans, MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and present two inaugural awards. Nearly 250 people gathered for the fifth annual Veteran Impact Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Student...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Stewarts Creek High School Graduate becomes Army Admin Specialist
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – A Smyrna native successfully graduated the U.S. Army’s Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 25. Pfc. Megan Rutherford completed the seven-week program to qualify as a patient administration specialist, where her responsibilities will include compiling data, preparing...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers Receive State and National Awards
(Murfreesboro, TN)- Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) excelled at the Tennessee Department of Education Excellence in Education banquet. MCS teachers were prominent as the state recognized the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists, Presidential Awardees for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and the Milken Award Educators. MCS was the only district with winners in all three categories.
wgnsradio.com
Locally Owned and Operated Premiere 6 Movie Theater Turns 55! The Theater Remains OPEN as they Wrap Up Major Renovations
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Premiere 6, the only locally owned movie theater in Murfreesboro, has been undergoing some major renovations - many of which started towards the latter half of last year…. That was General Manager Shelby Brantly. At the start of 2022, those updates and renovations continued…. The local movie theater...
wgnsradio.com
Ram's UPDATED Road Report for 'Boro Motorists
(MURFREESBORO) Contractors are ramping-up efforts to finish projects before winter hits. Murfreesboro Transportation's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran checks construction sites and warns motorist where they might wish to avoid today through September 3, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgnsradio.com
TwelveStone Health Partners in Rutherford Co. Ranks No. 1,827 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Today, Inc. revealed TwelveStone Health Partners, based in Murfreesboro, TN, is No. 1,827 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Continue Investigation into Alleged Aggravated Assault Incident
(SMYRNA, TENN.) In Smyrna, police continue to investigate an incident that was reported on August 14, 2022, at 9:40 in the evening. On that Sunday, the Smyrna Police responded to a possible aggravated assault at the Kwik Sak store, located at 1219 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna, TN. While details of...
wgnsradio.com
Brief Pursuit Ends in Crash Involving Rutherford Co. School Bus, Three Taken into Custody
(La Vergne, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Road was shut down on August 25th in the eastbound direction due to a multi-vehicle crash that included a Rutherford County School bus in LaVergne. No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured. LaVerne Police were initially alerted by the...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Downed Utility Poles and Power Lines After Excavator Vs. Pole Incident Occurred
UPDATED: (Murfreesboro, TN) During the mid-morning hours on Friday, a track hoe in the area of Highway 99 near the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office struck a powerline. A track hoe is a type of excavator used in heavy construction. One of several workers on the scene apparently notified the electric provider, telling them the arm of their equipment got hung in the powerline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
Comments / 1