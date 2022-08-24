ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
Flood advisory issued for Marion County

Marion County has a flood advisory in effect until 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A flood advisory issued for Lake County...
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
mynews13.com

Orange County switching yield signs to stop signs in many neighborhoods

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs throughout Orange County to try to improve safety in neighborhoods, county officials announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Orange County is changing neighborhood yield signs to stop signs.
click orlando

Woman dies after being shot near Holden Heights, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 30s died Saturday morning after being shot in a residential area not far from Holden Heights, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 7:10 a.m. to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue, the sheriff’s office...
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
fox4now.com

UPCOMING: DeSantis, transportation secretary to speak in Orlando

The video player above will display weather information until closer to the scheduled event time. The feed is outside the control of Fox 4 and its quality may fluctuate from time to time. A recorded version of this event will replace the live player later. Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold...
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman

A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
