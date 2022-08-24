Read full article on original website
‘Mr. Mike, I got you’; Scott eeks out win in drama-filled recount in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was the quintessential example of “every vote matters.”. Three days after voters went to the polls to choose a new slate of Orange County Commissioners, District 6 citizens still didn’t know who would appear on the November ballot to replace outgoing Commissioner Victoria Siplin.
Orange and Volusia counties to recount primary votes Friday
Election officials in two local counties are going to pull the ballots and count again. Four local races are going through a recount Friday because the results were so close. The recounts are happening in Orange and Volusia counties because of races where neither candidate got above the 50% needed to secure a win.
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
Recount ordered for some close primary races in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recount has been ordered for some neck-and-neck races from Tuesday’s Florida primary in Volusia County, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Volusia County Canvassing Board officially acted on the results of Tuesday’s primary....
Flood advisory issued for Marion County
Marion County has a flood advisory in effect until 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A flood advisory issued for Lake County...
Talking trash: Seminole County to raise trash pick up fees for residents
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County residents will soon be paying more to have their trash picked up. County leaders said residents will see a $60 increase in their upcoming tax bill. Residents said they are not happy about the increase, but say the cost of everything seems to be going up these days.
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
1 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on US-1 in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old DeLand man is dead after a crash early Saturday on U.S. Highway 1 near Eagle Rock Road in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:48 a.m. as the man’s vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in the...
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been...
Orange County deputies ask for help solving 1984 cold case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies need help solving a cold case mystery from 1984. They say the victim was a black female who was shot and likely dumped near Frank and Liberty Street, which is just north of East Colonial Drive and west of South Tanner Rd.
Orange Co. Sheriff shares body-cam video of deputy involved shooting in which 2 brothers were killed
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina released a copy of body-worn camera footage from one of the deputies involved in a shooting that left two brothers dead. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were called to the Heritage Hotel along South Orange Blossom...
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
Orange County switching yield signs to stop signs in many neighborhoods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs throughout Orange County to try to improve safety in neighborhoods, county officials announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Orange County is changing neighborhood yield signs to stop signs.
Woman dies after being shot near Holden Heights, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 30s died Saturday morning after being shot in a residential area not far from Holden Heights, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 7:10 a.m. to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue, the sheriff’s office...
Flood advisory issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties
Orange County and Brevard County have a flood advisory in effect until 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service says between 2-3 inches of rain have fallen in those areas and additional rain could lead to flooding. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
WESH 2 CommUNITY Champion: iDignity Seminole helps people obtain a Florida ID, license
Getting an ID may not be something you think is difficult. However, for many in Central Florida, it's beyond challenging. A nonprofit in Seminole County, called iDignity Seminole, helps people work toward a brighter future and it all starts with some paperwork. Janine Armstrong leads the organization right from her...
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
UPCOMING: DeSantis, transportation secretary to speak in Orlando
The video player above will display weather information until closer to the scheduled event time. The feed is outside the control of Fox 4 and its quality may fluctuate from time to time. A recorded version of this event will replace the live player later. Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold...
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
