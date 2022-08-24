Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Guide: How To Get The Season Of Plunder Hunter Exotic Armor
Ever since the release of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2, invisibility has become a major part of any Hunter's capabilities. Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, the new Hunter Exotic chest armor released with Season of Plunder, takes advantage of the nearly endless invisibility possible with Void 3.0 to provide a number of extra advantages to both you and your teammates. Here's how you can earn Gyrfalcon's Hauberk and how best to make use of it with your invisibility builds.
This Week's Free Game Is Live At Epic, And There's A Cool Bonus Freebie
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Save Big On Soul Hackers 2 Steam Keys Before It Unlocks Tonight
Soul Hackers 2 arrives on consoles and PC later tonight (specifically at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET). If you're planning on picking up a copy for PC, you should definitely grab it from Fanatical. You can save up to $20 when purchasing the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2. By default, the discount is 20% at Fanatical, but you can take on an additional 2% discount with promo code RINGO. All three editions are available for their lowest prices yet. Regardless of which edition you buy, you'll get a Steam key and can start playing immediately when the game goes live on Steam.
Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System
Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
Mahjong Minimal
Nukikore vol.17: Hitozuma Kasumi-san Complete Pack
How To Get Delicate Tomb And Its Bugged Catalyst Quest In Destiny 2
Season of Plunder has added a new Exotic weapon to the arsenal of Destiny 2, a deadly fusion rifle that ties into the themes of piracy and Arc 3.0 gameplay for the next several months. Delicate Tomb is the name of the weapon, and if you're planning to focus on your Arc subclass this season, it'll be an invaluable tool for your Guardian.
Legend of Xiaohu: Big Pineapple Abyss
We have no news or videos for Legend of Xiaohu: Big Pineapple Abyss. Sorry!
Today-Only Deal: Pokemon Legends Arceus For $40
Pokemon Legends: Arceus brought a bold new approach to the long-running Pokemon franchise, tasking you with building the Sinnoh region’s first Pokedex. If you held out on picking up this wonderful series-altering entry, your patience has paid off--today you can grab a brand-new physical copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $40 at Adorama.
King Of Fighters Allstar Is Collaborating With Tekken 7
Netmarble has announced a cross-over with Tekken 7 in its RPG mobile game King Of Fighters Allstar. The latest update will have new playable characters, battle cards, events, and more. Players will now have the opportunity to unlock Hwoarang, a new playable EX fighter classified as a blue element/attack type...
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
Duotong NTR Haitatsu Saabisu Eigyouchuu
Dead Island 2 Preorders Are Live: Here's What You Get With Each Edition
After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 finally got a release date (February 3, 2023) during Gamescom 2022. The long-awaited sequel is hoping to be another blood-soaked romp through paradise, introducing players to a cast of new characters along with the fresh new location of Los Angeles. At launch, Dead Island 2 will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you’re excited about the upcoming zombie game, you’ll be glad to know that preorders are now open. Here’s a closer look at Dead Island 2 preorders and any bonuses you’ll get for reserving an early copy.
Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~
Latest on Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~.
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer
Play your cards right in Battlefield™ 2042 – Season 2: Master of Arms, launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Deploy as new Specialist Charlie Crawford and use his minigun and teamwork skills as supporting your squad is more crucial than ever.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Preorders Come With Early Access Starting September 6
Disney Dreamlight Valley is now up for preorder, and it includes a bunch of digital goodies--including early access starting on September 6. The game is looking to be a family-friendly life-sim, letting you live out a fantasy life while surrounded by iconic Disney characters. It will launch as a free-to-play title sometime in 2023, but picking up a Founder’s Pack is a great way to get a jumpstart on the action. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available in early access on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Mac.
