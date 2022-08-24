Read full article on original website
toledo.com
Lucas County Commissioners Celebrate Grand Opening of Glass City Center and Spectacular New Ballroom
The Lucas County Commissioners joined construction partners and business and community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the new Glass City Center in Downtown Toledo on Thursday. “The new ballroom and major renovations throughout the convention center spotlight Toledo as a top destination for conventions, fundraising events, competitions, exhibitions,...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
toledo.com
Cakewalkin' Jass Band Returns to Tony Packo's on Alexis Road
Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, August 26th from 6pm to 9pm.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
toledocitypaper.com
Review: Touring cast of “Hamilton” shines in Toledo
One of the biggest challenges a performer can face is to play a role that another individual has already made iconic. That must be doubly true for anyone performing in a production of Hamilton, now playing at the Stranahan Theater for a two week run through September 4. Originally performed...
'She died in my hands, with a flower': Waterville man honors wife with garden
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Virgil "Dutch" Klotzner loves two things: flowers and his late wife Jane. At StoryPoint, a senior living facility in Waterville, an array of colorful flowers adorn the front entryway of the building. But they're nothing compared to the garden Klotzner, 93, maintains behind the building. When...
sent-trib.com
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., on Aug....
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
WYTV.com
Future road project should make drive to Cedar Point safer, faster
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – In the near future, your family’s drive to Cedar Point Amusement Park should be safer and perhaps faster too. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in Northeast Ohio Thursday to talk about a major road project the federal government is investing millions of dollars in.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Golden Retriever Rescue Resource hopes to end backyard breeding
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The golden retriever is the third most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. But although they're desired, many end up unwanted and at a shelter. Amy Gheres, the president of the Waterville-based Golden Retriever Rescue Resource, said nearly every golden...
Locals attend Ohio EPA-hosted meeting on Sunny Farms Landfill air pollution permit
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Residents of the city of Fostoria, Seneca and Hancock counties, protesters, and Sunny Farms Landfill employees were all at Thursday's Ohio EPA Air Pollution Hearing for Sunny Farms Landfill. The conversation focused on the air permit, which is supposed to cut the stench and clean up...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
huroninsider.com
House on 250 up for sale for $590,000
SANDUSKY – One of the few remaining houses in the commercial section of Route 250 has been place up for sale. The house, located at 3502 Milan Road, has been used for commercial purposes for many years and is currently zoned to be an office building. It is located next to and currently owned by the Corso’s Flower & Garden Center. Most recently, the house was used as offices for Corso’s and the yard was used for storage and a show area.
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night. The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The operation is funded by federal grant funds. Along with operating the checkpoint, officers...
Nine years clean, Holland man talks about kicking drugs
TOLEDO, Ohio — Addiction can be very cruel. Whether it’s drugs or alcohol, there is a deep personal cost to addiction. Fielding Corbin is a man who beat the odds. After hitting rock bottom he is close to nine years drug free. Corbin works 50 hours a week...
